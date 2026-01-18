Yogi Adityanath Transfers PMAY 2.0 Funds To 2 Lakh UP Beneficiaries |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the occasion of transferring the first installment of funds to the accounts of over two lakh beneficiaries across Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, held a direct virtual interaction with beneficiaries from various districts of the state. The beneficiaries expressed heartfelt happiness and gratitude for the opportunity to interact directly with the Chief Minister.

Madhuri Devi from Varanasi shared her joy over her family’s journey from living in a kachcha house to the prospect of a pucca house. The Chief Minister advised her to utilise the first installment judiciously and encouraged her to write a letter of gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Ramavati Devi from Ayodhya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fulfilling her long-standing dream of owning a concrete house.

Poonam Chaudhary from Aligarh said that the Modi–Yogi government had realised her dream after years of waiting, and she also appreciated the ongoing urban development works.

Hiralal from the Tharu community in Lakhimpur Kheri spoke about the benefits his community has received under various welfare schemes and assured that a letter of thanks would be written on behalf of the community. Women beneficiaries from Gorakhpur and Chitrakoot described the receipt of a house as a transformative moment in their lives.

Appealing to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister urged them to use the housing funds exclusively for construction, give due importance to their children’s education, and fully avail themselves of government welfare schemes. His sensitivity and warmth during the interaction made the programme both emotional and inspiring.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also distributed housing approval letters to several beneficiaries, including Asha Devi, Sneh Tiwari, Meera, and Haseebun from Lucknow; Pinky Rathore from Unnao; Maya Devi from Sitapur; Geeta Pal from Raebareli; Ram Beti from Hardoi; and Ram Saheli from Lakhimpur Kheri. The beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the Chief Minister’s compassion and support.