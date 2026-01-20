UP Emerges As AI Hub As AM Green Signs Historic MoU At Davos |

Davos/Lucknow: Team Yogi has achieved major success at the World Economic Forum-2026 underway in Davos regarding investment in Uttar Pradesh. AM Green Group has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government. Under this, a state-of-the-art 1 gigawatt capacity compute data center will be established in the Greater Noida area of the state, which will meet the needs related to the growing workloads of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) in India. This agreement will prove to be a decisive step towards making Uttar Pradesh the country's leading data center and AI hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

AM Green Group will establish this AI infrastructure hub in a phased manner. The first phase of the project will begin by 2028, while according to the company's target, by 2030, this center will operate at full 1 gigawatt capacity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In this ambitious project, AM Green Group will invest 25 billion US dollars, which will be one of the largest investments in India so far. This will help accelerate the expansion of AI-based services in line with the Government of India's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

This mega data center will have 5 lakh state-of-the-art chipsets installed, which will boost high-performance computing (HPC) and AI-based services. This facility will provide large-scale support to global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises, and India's AI-based initiatives. This data center, using carbon-free energy, will also provide chipset access to Indian developers so that they can rapidly develop AI solutions in the country. AM Green is working here to develop an AI full-stack ecosystem.

Due to the Uttar Pradesh government's data center policy, strong industrial corridors, excellent connectivity, and investor-friendly environment, AM Green Group has chosen UP for this project. This facility will be based on 24x7 carbon-free green energy, in which wind energy, solar energy, and pumped storage will be used. This will also strengthen the Yogi government's green energy and sustainable clean development policy.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident

This project is likely to bring large-scale direct foreign investment (FDI) to the region. Along with this, thousands of high-skill jobs will be created. This will develop a local ecosystem related to hardware manufacturing, software development, and special cooling technology. AM Green Group Chairman Anil Chalamalasetty said, “AI has become connected to our daily life; it is also the foundation of the future. Our entry into the AI full-stack ecosystem is a natural extension of our ‘technology-first’ thinking, through which we will provide integrated end-to-end solutions for various industries.”

Company President Mahesh Kolli described the support of the Yogi government as a key link in the success of this project. He said, “By combining 1 gigawatt compute capacity with our 24x7 green power solutions, we are not just building a data center, but with the support of Uttar Pradesh government, we are preparing a sustainable model for the future of global AI infrastruct