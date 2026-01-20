Noida Engineer Death Case: SIT Formation Satisfies Deceased’s Father

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders 3-Member SIT Probe Into Noida Incident |

Lucknow: In the case of engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s death in Noida, the deceased’s father Rajkumar Mehta has expressed satisfaction over the prompt action taken by the Yogi government. He said that the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the government has given him hope for justice and he is confident that his son’s soul will definitely get justice. Meanwhile, taking major action in the case on Tuesday, builder Abhay Kumar has been arrested.

Necessary security measures have been ensured at the incident site to prevent recurrence of the incident, according to the deceased Yuvraj Mehta’s father Rajkumar Mehta. He has also expressed his desire to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once. He said that he will get mental peace upon meeting the Chief Minister. He also said that the government has assured him of full cooperation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognizance of the Noida incident on Monday and given directions for prompt action. He had constituted a 3-member SIT team under the leadership of ADG Zone Meerut for investigation of the incident. This team of officials will investigate the case within 5 days and submit the report before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In this incident, the police took prompt action in the case and arrested the named accused builder Abhay Kumar on Tuesday. The arrest of Abhay Kumar, CEO of real estate company MZ Viztown Planners Limited and builder, has been made in light of the FIR registered under serious sections such as negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering life. Meanwhile, the Yogi government has also taken strict steps at the administrative level, removing the Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority from the post. Prior to this, Traffic Cell Junior Engineer Naveen Kumar had been dismissed with immediate effect.