Democracy Must Align With People’s Aspirations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla At AIPOC In Lucknow

Lucknow: Addressing the closing ceremony of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla called for making democratic institutions more effective, accountable, transparent and aligned with public aspirations.

He said, through the Presiding Officer's Conferences, extensive deliberations have been held to connect democratic institutions with the hopes and aspirations of the people, and these discussions have also yielded concrete outcomes.

He emphasized, the time has now come to bring democratic institutions even closer to the people through innovation, dialogue and technology.

Beginning his address at the ceremony, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha warmly welcomed and felicitated Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and the distinguished members who had come from across the country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, democratic values in Uttar Pradesh have been strengthened. The state has made remarkable progress in the areas of good governance, social welfare, strong law and order, infrastructure development and investment.”

Om Birla stated, during the conference, all Presiding Officers and representatives shared their views on strengthening democracy through meaningful discussion and making legislative institutions more accountable and transparent.

He clarified that the objective of these discussions is not limited to dialogue alone, but to ensure that concrete and positive outcomes emerge, and the innovation is adopted in democratic institutions.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, “In line with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' a resolve has been taken at this conference that all legislative institutions should carry forward dialogue and discussion in their respective states towards making them developed states. “

For this, continuous dialogue on issues related to development and infrastructure, with a positive approach, is essential.

He made special mention of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and said that here, continuous discussions were held for 36 hours on several important issues, including Vision-2047, in which legislators presented their views. This is an exemplary initiative, demonstrating how long-term development can be guided through meaningful debate and dialogue.

Expressing concern over the declining number of sittings in legislative institutions, Om Birla added, many decisions were taken in the past years, and their positive outcomes also came to the fore, but now there is a need to move forward with even greater resolve.

He proposed that state legislatures should have a minimum of 30 sitting days, with positive discussion, and that, despite political differences, a conducive environment should be created for the development of the state.

He said, “Legislative assemblies are the platform where the voice of the person standing in the last row reaches the government through the House. The voter expects that their representative will raise their problems and challenges in the House and initiate steps towards solutions. “

Citing the example of the judiciary, he said that just as people have faith in the courts, similarly, if legislators present their views in the House with a positive approach, meaningful outcomes can also emerge through legislative assemblies.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, “The use of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is essential to make legislative institutions more transparent and accountable. Today, all state legislative assemblies have become paperless, and old debates, budgets and legislative proceedings have been digitized. This will enhance the capacity of legislators and strengthen research-based discussion. With this objective, research wings have also been constituted in legislative assemblies.”

Om Birla said, through digitization the necessary references required for meaningful debate during law-making will be easily available. Working together will build capacity among public representatives and make legislatures more accountable. This will also make oversight of governance and administration more effective.

Expressing concern over frequent disruptions in the Houses, Om Birla said, “Every moment of the House is invaluable. Houses are meant for discussion, dialogue and committee work, not for disruptions. Opposition may be political, but the forum for words and arguments should be the House, so that meaningful outcomes emerge and public trust is maintained.”

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha also emphasized the concept of a ‘Legislative Index’. He said, “This would enable assessment of the productivity, functioning and utility of legislative assemblies. Healthy competition will bring forth new processes, rules and innovations, making legislative institutions more effective.”

Concluding his address, Om Birla said, “Presiding Officers function under the Constitution and bear a great responsibility. They must remain impartial and just while making institutions accountable to the people.”

He expressed confidence that the resolutions that emerged from the discussions at the conference would be taken forward by all representatives in their respective states.

Thanking CM Yogi Adityanath for his guidance in organizing the conference, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha said, “This conference provides the energy to move forward with a new direction, new resolve and a new perspective.”

He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and all the distinguished guests, and said, “The land of Uttar Pradesh is a land of social, spiritual and transformational energy, which all representatives will carry back with them to their respective states.”