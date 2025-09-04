Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Interacts With 250 Citizens At Janata Darshan, Issues Directives For Swift Grievance Redressal |

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach every eligible person. He emphasized that while extensive efforts are already being made to assist in medical treatment and housing, if anyone has been left out of these schemes, prompt and effective action must be taken to bring them under their ambit.

The Chief Minister gave these directions while interacting with citizens during the Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple on Thursday. Personally reaching out to the people seated at the event organized in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, CM Yogi listened to each grievance patiently and assured that every issue would be resolved in a timely, transparent, and satisfactory manner.

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister heard the problems of nearly 250 people, a significant number of whom were women. One woman raised the issue of obstruction during the construction of her house.

Taking serious note, CM Yogi directed officials to extend necessary support and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone unlawfully creating hurdles. Similarly, addressing complaints of land grabbing, he stressed that firm legal measures must be ensured. He further instructed revenue and police officials to deal effectively with such cases, underscoring that public welfare should always remain their top priority and grievances must be resolved swiftly.

Responding to appeals for financial assistance in the treatment of serious illnesses, the Chief Minister reassured citizens that no patient would be deprived of treatment for lack of money. He informed that in the past year alone, the government has provided financial support of Rs 1,100 crore from the CM Relief Fund for critical medical treatments.

He directed officials to promptly finalize cost estimates for those struggling with treatment expenses and forward them to the government so that complete financial assistance can be extended without delay.

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with children accompanying women at the Janata Darshan. He affectionately blessed them, handed out chocolates, and encouraged them to pursue their studies with dedication.