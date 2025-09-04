UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹2,251 Crore Projects In Gorakhpur’s GIDA Region

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Gorakhpur: Thursday marked a significant milestone in the industrial journey of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. On this day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for investment and development projects worth ₹2,251 crore in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) region. The projects included the Bhoomi Pujan of multinational company Coca-Cola’s bottling plant and the inauguration of a new unit of Technoplast, the country’s leading plastic product packaging company.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized that the secure environment established under the present government has become the cornerstone of investment in Uttar Pradesh. In a sharp criticism of the previous regime, he said that under the SP government, extorting ‘goonda tax’ from traders and entrepreneurs had become part of their culture.

Addressing the gathering at GIDA’s Plastic Park, CM Yogi recalled that before 2017, investment in Gorakhpur, Eastern UP, and the state as a whole was a dream. He added, "Today, due to the commitment of the double-engine government, opportunities for development, investment, and employment are expanding rapidly."

He said, “When security is ensured, investment follows. Investment creates jobs, which in turn bring prosperity, and prosperity paves the way for happiness. Our government is ensuring prosperity through security.”

Without naming SP directly, he accused the previous government of dividing society on caste lines, pushing the state into riots, and undermining people’s security.

He said such politics of appeasement ignored the dignity of women and destroyed the state’s social fabric. “Those who failed to bring development when they had power cannot be expected to do so in the future either,” he added.

The CM strongly criticized the lawlessness of the past, saying, “During the SP government, entrepreneurs were exploited and goonda tax was rampant. Today, no one dares to do this. If anyone tries, they will find Yamraj waiting at the next crossing.” He contrasted this with the present scenario, where Uttar Pradesh is attracting some of the best investments from across the country and the world, leading to 60 lakh jobs in the private sector.

Highlighting progress in employment generation, CM Yogi informed that over 60,000 policemen have been recruited recently, including a significant number from Gorakhpur. He urged villages to honor the families of newly recruited police personnel. The government, he said, has also appointed 2,538 lady supervisors and announced fresh recruitment drives for sub-inspectors and other posts, ensuring a continuous stream of government jobs. “Our effort is to make sure no youth of Uttar Pradesh has to seek employment outside the state,” he stressed.

Reaffirming his government’s vision, the CM announced the establishment of an employment zone in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 100 acres in every district. These zones will provide training and employment opportunities tailored to the interests of the youth, creating an industrial ecosystem across the state.

CM Yogi also condemned the recent incident in Bihar, where Congress and RJD leaders allegedly used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. He said, “This reflects the lowest level of politics. As we prepare to celebrate Sharadiya Navratri and worship Mother Power, we must remember the words of the Durga Saptashati—that a son may be bad, but a mother is never bad. Insulting the Prime Minister’s mother is an insult to 140 crore Indians and to every mother. New India will never accept such disgrace.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensified his attack on the opposition and said, "Whenever the opposition wins elections through EVMs, the BJP accepts the verdict gracefully; however, when the BJP wins, they start blaming EVMs and voter lists. Sweet talk and bitter spit will not work."

"The INDI alliance survives only on the politics of appeasement,” he remarked. He further added that those who divide society based on caste, region, or language are the biggest obstacles to building Viksit India, and such forces must be uprooted.

The Chief Minister stressed that division has always been the root cause of slavery, and today, some leaders are once again trying to push the country toward bondage through caste politics. In contrast, he called upon everyone to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making every village, every body, and every district self-reliant, with the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said that Uttar Pradesh, as the backbone of this mission, will play a decisive role, and “Viksit UP, Viksit India” will become the mantra of the century’s resolution.

Referring to discussions held in the Vidhan Mandal on August 13–14, CM Yogi highlighted the marathon 24–25-hour session dedicated to Vision @2047. He informed that over 300 intellectuals will soon visit every district to raise awareness. At the same time, common citizens too can contribute their ideas through a special QR code linked to the vision document for Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about GIDA’s progress, CM Yogi announced that the new investment projects will generate over 15,000 jobs, enabling youth to find employment closer to home. The industrial plots already allotted will attract investments worth ₹5,903 crore and create around 10,000 jobs. He noted how GIDA, once confined to Sahjanwa, has now expanded up to Dhuriyapar via Piprauli.

At the ceremony, the Chief Minister performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Coca-Cola’s Amrit Bottlers plant in Sector 27, spread across 40 acres with an investment of ₹700 crore. This facility will create around 1,200 jobs. In its first phase, it will install a production line capable of producing 3,000 bottles per day, manufacturing Coca-Cola’s popular brands such as Thums Up, Fanta, Sprite, Maaza, and Kinley.

Alongside, the CM also laid the foundation stone of three new units worth ₹640 crore—APL Apollo Tubes Limited, Greentech Bharat Private Limited (SLMG Group), and Kapila Agro Industries—expected to employ another 1,200 people once operational.

In addition, CM Yogi inaugurated three units in the state’s first Plastic Park at GIDA, including Technoplast Packaging Private Limited, which alone invested ₹96 crore and has already provided jobs to 250 people. Omflex Industries Private Limited (₹17 crore) and Gajanan Poly Plast (₹7 crore) were also inaugurated. The CM said that with these developments, plastic products from Gorakhpur will now be supplied across the country.

The event witnessed the presence of State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla, MLA Vipin Singh, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, and several other public representatives, industrialists, and officials.

A Skill Training Centre and Common Facility Centre (CFC) of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will soon be established in the Plastic Park of GIDA. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone on Thursday. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹16 crore, has been allotted five acres of land free of charge by GIDA. The CM said that with this centre, local youth will be able to pursue diplomas and degrees, receive specialised training, and secure employment opportunities.

On the same occasion, CM Yogi also laid the foundation stone for a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) to manage the industrial waste of GIDA units. Spanning 11.15 acres in Adilapar, the 4 MLD capacity CETP is slated for construction at a cost of approximately ₹199 crore. The Chief Minister highlighted that the treated water from this plant can be reused in factories and agriculture, thereby preventing river pollution and conserving water resources.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development projects worth ₹281 crore across various sectors of GIDA. These include essential facilities such as roads, drains, culverts, street lights, and electrical systems to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in the region.

From the stage of the ceremony, CM Yogi also distributed allotment letters to beneficiaries of the ₹400 crore Kalesar Housing Scheme (Sector 11). He further handed over allotment letters for industrial plots to select investors in the GIDA area, including major investors of Dhuriyapar Industrial Township, such as Ambuja Cement (Adani Group), Shreyas Distilleries, and Energy Private Limited.