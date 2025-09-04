 'UP To Lead India’s Deep Tech Revolution,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has outlined a bold vision to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in deep tech, with IIT Kanpur playing a pivotal role in driving the mission. The state government’s focus on talent, technology, and startups is aimed at positioning UP as the deep tech capital of India.

Speaking at a program held at IIT Kanpur on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, “India’s first Deep Tech ‘India 2025’ will take shape in Uttar Pradesh. A significant summit should be organized where scientists, researchers, and startups from across the country come together to create a roadmap. IIT Kanpur should be the epicentre of this initiative, as it already has the capacity for national leadership in deep tech innovation.”

The government has also earmarked land in Gautam Buddh Nagar for a Deep Tech hub, to be developed in collaboration with institutions such as DRDO and ISRO. At present, IIT Kanpur is incubating hundreds of startups and fostering new discoveries in advanced scientific research.

Alumni support is expected to further accelerate the mission. A survey of 410 IIT Kanpur alumni revealed that 75% are ready to mentor startups or student groups, 63% will provide industry insights, 46% will promote collaborations, 21% plan to bring industries to UP, and 15% are willing to invest financially. These contributions underline the unprecedented role of alumni in powering the deep tech ecosystem.

The roadmap includes incubating over 250 deep tech startups with a combined valuation of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore, creating at least 10,000 direct jobs in the process. This ecosystem will help retain youth talent, strengthen self-reliance, and ensure that R&D moves beyond laboratories into market-ready products.

With the combined strength of the Yogi government’s commitment, IIT Kanpur’s expertise, and alumni support, Uttar Pradesh is poised to transform from a consumer state into a hub of innovation—emerging as India’s engine of technological progress.

