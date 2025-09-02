 UP Government Transfers 13 PCS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle
UP Government Transfers 13 PCS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

Rakesh Kumar Singh, previously the Additional District Magistrate (City Trans Gomti) of Lucknow, has been transferred to Sultanpur. His role in Lucknow will be filled by Rajkumar Mittal, who was the Principal Manager of the Lucknow Cooperative Sugar Mill Association.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:26 AM IST
The UP government on Monday transferred 13 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers, implementing a significant administrative reshuffle. The changes affect several Additional District Magistrates (ADM), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), and various departmental officials, who have been assigned new responsibilities across the state.

Other notable transfers include Ram Prakash, the ADM (Finance/Revenue) of Mahoba, who has been appointed as the Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority. Kunwar Pankaj, the Chief Revenue Officer of Prayagraj, will now serve as the ADM (Finance/Revenue) in Mahoba.

