UP Govt Enhances Education With Transparent Teacher Appointments & Training

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken several historic steps in the education sector since 2017. The Chief Minister firmly believes that the future of children can only be shaped when teachers are respected and capable. With this vision, the government has not only appointed lakhs of teachers transparently, but has also prioritized their recognition and skill development.

The Yogi government has demonstrated that if teachers are empowered and respected, the education system will naturally strengthen. Today, teachers in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting not only from appointments and transparent systems but are also receiving social recognition and opportunities for professional development. This is why the future of children is brighter and safer than ever before.

The Yogi government has made the recruitment process completely fair and transparent. As a result, thousands of young people got the opportunity to become teachers, laying the foundation for quality education in the government-run schools. The Basic Education Department appointed 126,371 teachers. In government secondary schools, 6,808 assistant teachers, 1,939 lecturers, and 219 principals have been appointed through the transparent selection system. Additionally, 34,074 teachers were recruited in aided schools, and 1,266 lecturers were appointed across SCERT and DIET units.

The Yogi government made sure that teachers’ work does not go unnoticed, providing them with recognition and respect. Since 2018, 379 teachers from basic education and 85 from secondary education have been awarded the State Teacher Award. The incentive amount for teachers was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Award-winning teachers also received special benefits like free bus travel, additional salary increments, and service extension. Additionally, the Chief Minister Teacher Award scheme was introduced for teachers in self-financed schools. These steps boosted teachers’ morale and motivated them to work with renewed energy.

To address issues faced by teachers, the Yogi government developed the Manav Sampada Portal. This portal handles all tasks efficiently, including leave-related cases, salary payments, maintenance of service records, appointment of dependents of deceased employees, transfers, promotions, and resolution of show-cause notices. In 2025-26 alone, 20,182 teachers received inter-district adjustments, while 16,646 underwent interpersonal transfers. Additionally, 543 teachers were reassigned based on the student-teacher ratio, and 383 assistant teachers and lecturers were promoted as principals.

The Yogi government believes that to provide better education to the new generation, teachers must be equipped with modern technology and knowledge. Large-scale training programs were conducted for this purpose in which 2.41 lakh teachers were trained in life skills, safety, innovative mathematics methods, digital literacy, coding, computational thinking, and artificial intelligence. Over 1.30 lakh principals and nodal teachers underwent 10-day training for inclusive education, and 4.53 lakh teachers and education mentors were trained under the Nipun Bharat Mission. To provide on-site support, 5,500 mentors were appointed, and 16,000 digital subject materials were uploaded on the DIKSHA portal, and teachers were also provided with pocket booklets.

All DIET centres in the state are being developed as centre of excellence to further improve the quality of teacher training and bring excellence to the education system.