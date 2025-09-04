UP CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials To Ensure Safety & Essentials For Flood-Hit Families

CM Yogi Adityanath conducts an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, in Ghazipur. | ANI

Lucknow: Once again, continuous torrential rains in both the mountains and plains have caused floodwaters to rise in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately directed officials to intensify relief operations.

He instructed them to ensure that no person faces hardship due to the floods, that affected families are shifted to safe locations without delay, and that all their essential needs are met. Special arrangements have also been ordered for the protection and care of cattle.

Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami informed that currently 43 tehsils and 768 villages across 22 districts have been affected by floods, impacting 2,52,839 people who have already been provided relief assistance. Additionally, 33,370 cattle have been relocated to safer places. Despite the rising waters, no homes have been reported damaged.

However, more than 37,279 hectares of land have been inundated. Relief is being delivered with the help of 550 boats and motorboats. On Tuesday alone, 6,458 food packets and 7,143 lunch packets were distributed in the affected regions.

The Yogi government is ensuring not only the safety and well-being of people but also of livestock in flood-hit areas. Continuous distribution of fodder for cattle is underway. To prevent waterborne diseases, 11,022 chlorine tablets and 5,049 ORS packets have been provided.

A total of 278 flood shelters are operational, housing 3,089 displaced individuals, all of whom are undergoing medical check-ups conducted by 586 medical teams. Furthermore, 1,022 flood posts have been set up to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

At present, 22 districts of the state are grappling with floods, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Auraiya, Bahraich, Banda, Mirzapur, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Barabanki, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Hardoi, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, and Unnao. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out at a rapid pace in all these districts.