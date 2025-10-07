UP Women SHGs Craft Eco-Friendly Diyas & Idols Ahead Of Diwali

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh’s State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) has launched an extensive effort to promote women’s self-reliance ahead of Diwali. Rural women’s self-help groups (SHGs) are producing eco-friendly diyas, candles, idols, and festive hampers, sparking strong interest among both rural and urban consumers.

Mission Director Deepa Ranjan said thousands of group members are crafting designer diyas, candles, and festive items based on market demand. The products, including Ganesh-Lakshmi idols made from cow dung and “panchgavya,” and beeswax candles, are completely environment-friendly and visually appealing.

To give these products wider recognition, SRLM is preparing a coffee-table book showcasing SHG-made goods for national and international outreach. The products have also been registered on online sales platforms to expand their market access.

District officials have been instructed to set up dedicated stalls for SHG products in marketplaces and government offices to maximize sales.

Mission Director Ranjan added that the initiative is not just promoting eco-friendly festivities but also empowering thousands of rural women to achieve financial independence and self-confidence.