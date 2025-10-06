 CM Yogi Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi Kotwal & Kaal Bhairav Temples On Sharad Purnima
CM Yogi Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Kashi Kotwal & Kaal Bhairav Temples On Sharad Purnima

CM Yogi also greeted devotees, blessed a newborn, and distributed chocolates to children, inquiring about their studies. He formally inaugurated the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat, adding a personal touch to the spiritual proceedings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Varanasi, October 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also Gorakshpeethadhipati, visited and worshipped Kashi Vishwanath Dham and ‘Kashi Kotwal’ Kaal Bhairav temples on Monday, marking the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima. The CM performed Shodashopachar puja in the sanctum sanctorum of Kashi Vishwanath and offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple for the prosperity of the state.

CM Yogi also greeted devotees, blessed a newborn, and distributed chocolates to children, inquiring about their studies. He formally inaugurated the Ganga Aarti at Namo Ghat, adding a personal touch to the spiritual proceedings. Devotees chanted “Har Har Mahadev” on seeing the Chief Minister at the temples.

The prayers were attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Legislative Council Member Dharmendra Singh, and MLAs Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, and T. Ram.

