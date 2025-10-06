 CM Yogi Pays Tribute To Pt Chhannulal Mishra
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
Varanasi, October 6: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, paid tribute to classical music legend Pandit Chhannulal Mishra on Monday, following the maestro’s recent passing. The CM visited Pt Mishra’s residence at Siddhgiri Bagh (Badi Gabi), Sigra, and offered floral tributes to his portrait.

During the visit, CM Yogi met the family, including daughter Namta, sister Shakuntala, nephew Gagan, and other relatives, expressing his heartfelt condolences. Pandit Mishra, a Padma Vibhushan awardee in 2020, was celebrated for his invaluable contribution to Hindustani classical music.

The tribute was also attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State for Stamps (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, and Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, among others.

