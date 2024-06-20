 International Yoga Day 2024: MP CM Mohan Yadav Practises Yog Asanas Ahead Of Big Day, Strikes Perfect Peacock Pose (WATCH)
CM Yadav will be performing yoga with hundreds of Minister of State, State officials and school students at the 'Samuhik Yog Abhyas Karyakram'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was seen practising his asanas on Thursday, ahead of the grand event scheduled for World Yoga Day on June 21 in Bhopal. The video shows the Chief Minister performing complicated yoga asanas, like Mayur Asana (peacock pose) and Kauwa Asana (crow pose), with full perfection.

A grand event will be organised at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day, in line with the other states. Chief Minister Yadav, ministers, several MLAs, officials, and hundreds of students will perform yoga at the 'Samuhik Yog Abhyas Karyakram' (Collective Yoga Practice Programme) on Friday morning at 6 a.m.


Watch the video here:

article-image

Several programmes are lined up for the celebration of the highly anticipated International Yoga Day in Bhopal. Public parks, including Kilol Park, Kamla Park, and Swarna Jayanti Park, are organising mass yoga practices on the occasion.

The day will be celebrated with much enthusiasm in government offices, universities, and schools as well. Makhanlal Chaturvedi University is hosting two-day-long yoga celebrations. The event is being organised on the university campus under the joint aegis of the Press Information Office, the Central Bureau of Communication, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Art of Living Foundation of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

article-image

10th Edition of the International Yoga Day

The initiative for "Yoga Day" was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations. The proposal garnered widespread global support, with 177 nations co-sponsoring the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly, where it passed unanimously.

As a result, the first International Yoga Day was celebrated successfully on June 21, 2015, across the globe, including in cities such as New York, Paris, Beijing, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, and New Delhi.

