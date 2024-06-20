Bhopal Dad Welcomes Baby Girl In Decked Up Vintage Car With Dance & Dhol; Heartwarming Gesture Wins Praises (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This new dad's heartwarming gesture as he welcomed his baby girl into this world is winning hearts on the internet. The man celebrated the arrival of his newborn daughter with a grand homecoming in a vintage car in Bhopal on Thursday. The entire celebration was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The baby girl, born at Bhopal's Indira Gandhi Women's Hospital, was welcomed to her home in a beautifully decorated vintage car. The car was adorned with balloons, with "Ladli Laxmi" (a loving and prosperous daughter) prominently displayed in front.

The loving dad has been identified as Prakash Malviya, a resident of Barkheda in Bhopal. His grand celebration aims to send a message to society that daughters are priceless and a god-sent blessing.

This heartwarming event was captured and shared by the Instagram page Bhopal Highlights, showing the joy and pride of the family as they introduced their precious daughter to her home. The car was adorned with balloons and carried slogans promoting "Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter."

Malviya treated his newborn daughter as a special guest, arranging an extraordinary homecoming ceremony for her. The vintage car, festooned with decorations, carried the little girl home, symbolizsng the importance and joy of having a daughter. The celebration was further amplified with the vibrant beats of dhol, creating a festive atmosphere.

The hospital staff, who had taken care of the newborn and the mother, were also present to witness and celebrate the moment. The video shared by Bhopal Highlights on Instagram captures the essence of the celebration, showing the joy and pride of the family as they introduced their precious daughter to her home.