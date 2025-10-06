 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with the children who accompanied their parents. He patted their heads affectionately, offered them chocolates and toffees, and encouraged them to study well and play with enthusiasm, creating a homely and compassionate atmosphere at the event.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the Janata Darshan on Monday, meeting people from across Uttar Pradesh and hearing their grievances related to police, revenue, employment, electricity, and financial assistance. He personally received petitions and directed officials to ensure swift and fair resolution of each case within a set timeframe.

CM Yogi reiterated that ensuring happiness and satisfaction on every citizen’s face is the top priority of his government. He said, “Bringing a smile to someone’s face is equivalent to serving God. The state government is working with full commitment to ease the suffering of every individual. Benefits of government schemes are reaching everyone without any discrimination, and ‘Janata Darshan’ plays a vital role in resolving people’s issues.”

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with the children who accompanied their parents. He patted their heads affectionately, offered them chocolates and toffees, and encouraged them to study well and play with enthusiasm, creating a homely and compassionate atmosphere at the event.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints

Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar...

Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar...

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Gears Up For Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Guidance

Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Gears Up For Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Guidance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti On October 7 With Grandeur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti On October 7 With Grandeur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Muzaffarnagar Tragedy And Wishes Speedy Recovery...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Muzaffarnagar Tragedy And Wishes Speedy Recovery...