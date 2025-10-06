UP CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Officials For Time-Bound Action On Public Complaints |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the Janata Darshan on Monday, meeting people from across Uttar Pradesh and hearing their grievances related to police, revenue, employment, electricity, and financial assistance. He personally received petitions and directed officials to ensure swift and fair resolution of each case within a set timeframe.

CM Yogi reiterated that ensuring happiness and satisfaction on every citizen’s face is the top priority of his government. He said, “Bringing a smile to someone’s face is equivalent to serving God. The state government is working with full commitment to ease the suffering of every individual. Benefits of government schemes are reaching everyone without any discrimination, and ‘Janata Darshan’ plays a vital role in resolving people’s issues.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with the children who accompanied their parents. He patted their heads affectionately, offered them chocolates and toffees, and encouraged them to study well and play with enthusiasm, creating a homely and compassionate atmosphere at the event.