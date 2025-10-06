UP Govt Declares October 7 Public Holiday For Lord Valmiki Jayanti

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that October 7 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Lord Valmiki Jayanti. Describing Valmiki as the architect of India’s sage tradition and a guiding force of Sanatan Dharma, the CM highlighted that the ‘trikaldarshi’ sage inspires devotion to Lord Rama and is recognized as the world’s first poet, having composed the earliest epic.

The CM also announced that Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000 will soon be directly credited to sanitation workers’ accounts, emphasizing that “no one will be able to exploit them.” Preparations, including the creation of a dedicated portal, are underway. Sanitation workers and Swachhata Mitras will also receive health coverage of ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring their protection and well-being.

On Monday, CM Yogi attended the Swachhata Mitra Samman ceremony at Saroj Palace, Piplani Katra, honoring sanitation workers who contributed significantly during Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada. He distributed sanitation kits, showered flowers on the workers, and posed for photographs with citizens, including a schoolgirl, celebrating their dedication to cleanliness.

CM Yogi explained that the Seva Pakhwada, observed from September 17 to October 2, was aligned with significant birth anniversaries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, and Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. During this period, the BJP organised numerous national programs. Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari initiated this campaign three months in advance, reaching every neighborhood to expand the cleanliness drive.

The CM urged all public representatives—councilors, heads, panchayat members, district leaders, chairpersons, mayors, MLAs, and MPs—to work with dedication. He remarked that politicians are often noticed by the public only during elections. “Many appear during polls, and in eastern Uttar Pradesh, people say, ‘They have come!’ But are public representatives truly aware of local issues? Visiting the spot and listening to citizens is the first step toward resolving problems,” he said.

The CM emphasized that while everyone faces difficulties, proactive problem-solving creates lasting solutions. “If you focus only on the problem, it persists. But if you focus on solutions, challenges can be eliminated forever,” he added. During the 75-day campaign, public representatives visited every neighborhood, engaged hundreds of workers, organized Chaupals, and significantly expanded cleanliness initiatives—an extraordinary achievement.

Recalling the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, CM Yogi highlighted its impact in creating nationwide awareness about sanitation. The initiative, which included constructing toilets in 120 million homes benefiting 600 million people, inspired citizens to maintain cleanliness and uphold women’s dignity.

“Before 2014, many villages were inaccessible, roads unhygienic, and sanitation a major concern. Today, clean villages and wards reflect not only women’s dignity but India’s dignity,” the CM said. He added that cleanliness initiatives, coupled with the Ayushman Bharat scheme, have reduced diseases and household expenses, contributing to a healthy, strong, and capable India.

During the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to focus on India’s holistic development. This vision has been embodied in the Shatabdi Sankalp Abhiyan, which aims to make India a developed, self-reliant, and globally respected nation by the centenary of independence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is not just the Prime Minister’s vision but a collective national resolve, with the people of Kashi bearing a special responsibility, as Modi Ji represents the city in Parliament.

Congratulating the workers and sanitation staff of Varanasi South, the CM lauded the 75-day campaign as both inspirational and innovative. He noted that over 33,000 public grievances were resolved on the spot, preventing disputes and ensuring timely redressal. The initiative strengthened coordination among public representatives, workers, and municipal officials, setting a strong example of effective public service and citizen engagement.

CM Yogi praised sanitation workers as the foundation of cleanliness, emphasizing their selfless contribution to public health. “No one diminishes by working; the more diligent a person is, the stronger and healthier they become. Even during the global pandemic, hardworking people remained resilient,” he said.

He added that followers of Maharishi Valmiki’s tradition continue to guide society in the right direction and inspire creativity. “Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, is emerging as a hub of creativity,” the CM said. He urged every public representative—from councilors to MPs—to remain among the people, listen to their concerns firsthand, and work toward prompt solutions. “The public always appreciates such representatives and continues to bless them,” he concluded.

On the occasion of Diwali, the CM called for a state-level initiative to distribute sweets to every sanitation worker and ensure that lamps and sweets reach every poor household. “When the underprivileged can celebrate Diwali with light and sweets, we achieve true social harmony. Our duty is to unite society; we cannot allow divisive forces, such as the Samajwadi Party and Congress, to tear it apart. This unity will form the foundation for a stronger, empowered, developed, and self-reliant India,” he said.

CM Yogi also highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath, Maa Annapurna, and Maa Ganga, whose blessings are said to flow through Varanasi South. Aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision, he affirmed efforts to make Kashi clean and beautiful. He noted that the city has already exceeded cleanliness targets, rising from 41st to 17th place nationally, and urged residents to maintain this progress, avoid single-use plastics, and refrain from littering. “Kashi, representing India, will set an example in cleanliness for the entire country,” he said.

The program was coordinated by Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, who welcomed the guests. Present were state ministers Ravindra Jaiswal and Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, BJP Regional President Dilip Patel, Legislative Council member Ashwini Tyagi, MLA Awadhesh Singh, T. Ram, and others.

CM honours sanitation workers

The Chief Minister honored sanitation workers Neelam, Rani Devi, Rupa, Mansi, Priyanshu, Deepak Kumar, Shatrughan Kumar, Suraj Kumar, and Tinku for their exemplary service. The program concluded with the CM showering flowers on them as a mark of respect and appreciation.