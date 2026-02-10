UP Tops India In Tourism With 156.18 Crore Visitors In 2025

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Under the vision and guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Tourism and Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh is giving a new dimension to tourism activities in the state by conserving, promoting, and developing its rich heritage, religious sites, art and culture, along with natural tourism destinations.

With the arrival of 156.18 crore tourists in 2025, Uttar Pradesh has acquired the top position in the country in terms of tourist numbers. This achievement is largely attributed to the successful implementation of the Chief Minister’s long-term Tourism Policy-2022 and the grand organization of the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in 2025.

In addition, in 2025, the investment target of ₹34,439 crore has been achieved through 1,546 proposals for the development of 12 thematic sectors and 12 tourism circuits. To promote eco-tourism, 49 projects were launched in 2025, and policies based on the theme of ‘Tourism for Inclusive Development’ are being implemented on the occasion of National Tourism Day 2025.

This clearly indicates the emergence of Uttar Pradesh as a cultural tourism hub. On the strength of its rich cultural heritage, religious significance, and progressive tourism policies, Uttar Pradesh has become the country’s leading tourism destination.

With the special efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has secured first place in the country in 2025 with a 2.4-fold increase in tourist numbers. While a total of 64.91 crore tourists visited Uttar Pradesh in 2024, an unexpected growth of 140.6 percent was recorded in 2025, with the state receiving the highest number of tourists in the country, 156.18 crore including 66.30 crore devotees and tourists who visited the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh-2025, an event recorded in world records.

Uttar Pradesh has remained at the top in terms of domestic tourist arrivals since 2022. In the category of foreign tourist arrivals as well, the state has shown significant growth, moving from fifth place in 2023 to fourth place in 2024.

The foundation for the development of tourism-based activities and the tourism economy in Uttar Pradesh was laid through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s long-term Tourism Policy-2022. Under this policy, 12 thematic sectors are being developed in 2025 to promote tourism, including heritage-art-culture, spiritual-religious, eco-nature-wildlife, wellness-medical, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), adventure, water-based, agriculture, cuisine, rural-tribal, youth, and wedding destination tourism.

To attract investment in these sectors, a target of ₹34,439 crore has been achieved through 1,564 proposals. Under eco-tourism, 49 projects have been launched, which are not only contributing to biodiversity conservation but are also strengthening the local economy through homestays and handicrafts.

To attract tourists, 12 special tourism circuits are being developed in the state, aimed at providing entertaining and memorable experiences. Special emphasis is also being laid on promoting rural tourism. For this purpose, 85 rural homestays and 155 tour operators have been registered. Additionally, grants have been provided to groups associated with art, music, crafts, and folk dance for the preservation of the state’s invaluable cultural heritage.

Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as a ‘cultural tourism hub’, where religious tourism destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, and Prayagraj have become centres of global attraction. This achievement is not only accelerating economic growth but is also empowering local communities.