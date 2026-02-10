'Babri Would Not Be Rebuilt Till Qayamat': UP CM Yogi Adityanath At Shri Ram Janaki Temple In Barabanki - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Babri structure would not be rebuilt “till Qayamat” (Day of Judgment) and that the dreams of those who think otherwise would never come true. He made the statement in Barabanki during a religious programme.

“There is no place left for these Ram-drohis; there is no place for those who fired bullets at Ram devotees, who were obstacles in Ram's work; those who are dreaming of the Babri structure are being told that the Day of Judgment will never come,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning against breaking the law, he said, “Don't live for the Day of Judgment; learn to live properly in India, follow the law here,if you follow the law, live properly, you'll benefit; otherwise, where does the path ahead lead? If someone breaks the law, the path goes straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to paradise by breaking the law, that dream will never come true,” he said.

CM Adityanath was speaking at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple during the 10th Shri Hanuman Virat Mahayagya and Shri Ramarcha Pujan.