UP Now A Hub Of Fearless Business, Says CM Yogi Adityanath At CSIR Startup Conclave 2025

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the CSIR Startup Conclave 2025 in Lucknow, where he observed startup innovations on display and outlined Uttar Pradesh’s achievements and future roadmap.

Highlighting the transformation of the state over the past eight and a half years, the CM said, “Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the hub of fearless business. The state is a frontrunner in ease of doing business. Security, convenience, and a strong ecosystem—essential for enterprises—are firmly established here. Trust and doing business have become the new identity of the state.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He stressed that the government is not only framing policies but also “giving wings to the ideas of youth, entrepreneurs, and scientists.” The state, he said, stands firmly with startups—supporting them from laboratories to industries. “Every research should become a product, every product an industry, and every industry the strength of India. This is the mantra of a developed India and a developed UP,” he added.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the conclave in Lucknow, the CM informed that directors of all four central laboratories—NBRI, CDRI, IITR, and CIMAP—presented their future plans. Emphasizing the importance of research and innovation, he said, “The more we invest in science and technology, the more progressive society becomes, and such nations will lead the world.”

The Chief Minister said that in the last 11 years, India’s startup ecosystem has grown rapidly. "Today, India has 1.9 lakh startups and ranks third after the USA and the UK. The Prime Minister envisioned that youth should become job creators, not job seekers. UP has carried this vision forward strongly. More than 17,000 startups are active in the state, including eight unicorns. Seventy-two incubators and seven centres of excellence have been established here. To promote startups, the government has also provided financial support of Rs 137 crore," he remarked.

The CM further said that the startups have done remarkable work in fields like healthcare, agriculture, biotech, beauty, and environment. Efforts of progressive farmers are transforming the lives of others. Earlier, research remained confined to labs, but now efforts are being made in the direction of “lab to land” and “lab to industry.” This collaborative spirit will connect startups to the market and ensure their success, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that UP is now being established as a global tech and innovation hub. The ecosystem of startup and standup will become the foundation of Atmanirbhar India. Citing the example of the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, he said that traditional industries and MSMEs have been connected with technology, design, packaging, and markets. As a result, today UP exports goods worth Rs 2 lakh crore annually. Before 2017, in the absence of encouragement, workers and youth used to migrate, but now two crore people are working in 96 lakh MSME units. Over 77 products from 75 districts have received GI tags, boosting their global demand.

The Chief Minister said that NBRI has promoted organic farming, inspiring farmers to use organic manure on 9 lakh acres of land. CDRI is working on research for new medicines, boosting pharma parks and medical device parks. IITR has conducted important research in arsenic- and fluoride-affected areas, while CIMAP has given new direction through products related to peppermint and spiritual tourism. This two-day startup conclave has given new direction and energy not only to Uttar Pradesh but to the entire country’s startup ecosystem.

On this occasion, several MoUs were exchanged at different levels, and many startups launched their products.

The program was attended by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, CSIR-NBRI Director A.K. Shasani, CSIR-CDRI Director Radh Ranganathan, CIMAP Director Subodh Kumar Trivedi, and IITR Director Bhaskar Narayan, as well as scientists from across the country, CMDs, CEOs, VCs from industry, heads of academic institutions, progressive farmers, and other stakeholders.

Lucknow on path to becoming startup hub; biotech park and science museum planned: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh, addressing the CSIR Startup Conclave in Lucknow, said the city holds immense potential to emerge as a major startup hub on the lines of Hyderabad and other southern cities.

Dr. Singh praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his consistent support to the scientific community, noting that “scientists in UP always receive the Chief Minister’s guidance and blessings.” He recalled that it was from Lucknow that mint tablets reached global markets and credited the CM’s leadership for reviving Central Electronics Limited in Sahibabad, which shifted from losses to profits within two years.

Highlighting UP’s legacy in science and innovation, Dr. Singh said that India’s first solar cell was made in the state in 1977. He announced that a new Biotechnology Park and a Science Museum will soon be established in Lucknow to further boost research and innovation.

He also pointed out that the country’s oldest botanical garden, located in Lucknow, along with the recently developed Swastik Lotus Garden featuring lotus species from across the world, can be transformed into a major tourist attraction in the future.