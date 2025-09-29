 Maharashtra SP Chief Abu Azmi Slams UP Govt Over Bareilly ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests, Calls State A ‘Jungle Raj’
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra SP Chief Abu Azmi Slams UP Govt Over Bareilly ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests, Calls State A ‘Jungle Raj’

Maharashtra SP Chief Abu Azmi Slams UP Govt Over Bareilly ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests, Calls State A ‘Jungle Raj’

Clashes broke out in Bareilly's Kotwali area on Friday when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside a mosque after a demonstration announced by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was cancelled.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi on Monday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent 'I Love Muhammad' protests in Bareilly, saying that such demonstrations should not have taken place without prior permission from the administration.

He alleged that law and order had collapsed in the state and described the situation as "jungle raj".

Clashes erupt in Bareilly over cancelled protest

Clashes broke out in Bareilly's Kotwali area on Friday when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Muhammad' posters gathered outside a mosque after a demonstration announced by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was cancelled.

FPJ Shorts
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
India Engaged In Trade Talks With US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, Chile: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO

The unrest soon escalated into violence, leading to a heavy police crackdown.

Read Also
Adventure Tourism Resumes In J&K’s Reasi As Chenab River Rafting Restarts After Six-Month Halt
article-image

Speaking to IANS, Azmi said, "I believe that the I Love Muhammad' issue began on Eid, when people chanted it and cases were filed against them. However, coming onto the streets without permission is not right. There is a jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh, no law and order, and in the same state, protesting on the streets is not right. A permission should have been taken."

He further said that those raising the slogan should live by the teachings of the Prophet.

"Those who say I love Muhammad, tell them to follow the path shown by the Prophet. Become such an example that the world itself starts saying I love Muhammad," Azmi stated.

The Samajwadi Party leader also commented on the arrest of Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, who was detained on Saturday for allegedly masterminding the violence.

Read Also
Bihar Welcomes Amrit Bharat Trains Launched Ahead Of Dussehra
article-image

Azmi said the punishment handed out was "too severe" and the police action "excessive".

Bareilly clashes: Police arrest 8, detain 24+

Police conducted overnight raids after the clashes, arresting eight people, including Khan, while more than two dozen others were taken into detention.

Authorities said over 500 suspects were being tracked through video and CCTV footage.

"The mistake was not so big, but the punishment is too severe. The way the police have beaten people is wrong. If you think something illegal is happening, you could have arrested them or used water cannons. But the way the protestors have been beaten and the posters on their hands fell on the ground; all of this was wrong," Azmi said.

Read Also
Delhi: 3 Family Members, Including 10-Year-Old Boy, Killed In Suspected Hit-And-Run Near Mukundpur...
article-image

He went on to add, "The government should not have done it, but since there is jungle raj in UP, anything is possible."

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Road Building Scare: Portion of Slab Crashes, Video Goes Viral

Mira Road Building Scare: Portion of Slab Crashes, Video Goes Viral

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures...

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt In Ahilyanagar Over Rangoli Removal, CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures...

Thane Municipal Corporation Registers 50 FIRs, Demolishes 264 Illegal Structures In Crackdown On...

Thane Municipal Corporation Registers 50 FIRs, Demolishes 264 Illegal Structures In Crackdown On...

Maharashtra SP Chief Abu Azmi Slams UP Govt Over Bareilly ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests, Calls...

Maharashtra SP Chief Abu Azmi Slams UP Govt Over Bareilly ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protests, Calls...

Major Fire Erupts At Thane Business Park; No Casualties Reported – Video Surfaces

Major Fire Erupts At Thane Business Park; No Casualties Reported – Video Surfaces