Adventure Tourism Resumes In J&K’s Reasi As Chenab River Rafting Restarts After Six-Month Halt

Reasi/Jammu: Adventure tourism resumed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as operators restarted rafting in the Chenab river after a long halt, with scores of tourists thronging the venue to enjoy the water sport.

Reasi is famous for rafting at Baradari, where the Chenab flows amid majestic mountains and forested riverbanks, attracting thousands of adventure seekers.

“Adventure tourism is back in action. We restarted rafting in the Chenab today after a suspension of several months. We are happy to resume it,” said operator Surinder Singh.

He added that the tourism industry had suffered badly following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, subsequent Operation Sindoor and floods.

“The government had closed rafting for safety precautions. It has restarted after almost six months, and we hope it will get even better in the coming days,” he said.

Long closure of rafting activities had severely hit livelihoods, but operators and guides are now relieved as work picks up again.

Authorities have also ensured strict safety measures for tourists.

“This will bring the adventure tourism industry back on track and provide livelihood to many people connected with rafting. Several companies had been set up on loans to promote adventure tourism, but the suspension had hit the economy hard. Now, it is back,” Singh said.

Tourists thronged the site, with many sharing videos of the experience on social media.

“We are happy to be here. The rafting was thrilling. We heard it had been suspended for a few months, so we were excited to try it. Once you raft in the cold waters of the Chenab, your tiredness goes away,” said Arjun Shukla, a tourist from Gujarat.

Another tourist, Sumit Karwani, said it was a wonderful experience.

“Since it was my first time, it felt truly special. We had come for Vaishno Devi darshan, and later learned about rafting. Although I was doubtful after the floods, we still tried it and it was amazing,” Karwani said.

Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department handed over 14 commercial river rafting permits to adventure operators in Baradari, Reasi, in a bid to promote adventure tourism and provide livelihood opportunities to local youth.

