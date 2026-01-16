 BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Wins From Dahisar Ward No 2 Defeats Sena UBT's Dhanashree Kolge
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Wins From Dahisar Ward No 2 Defeats Sena UBT's Dhanashree Kolge

During early vote counting in the 2026 BMC elections, Sena UBT candidate Dhanashree Kolge is leading in Dahisar Ward No. 2, while BJP’s Tejasvee Ghosalkar, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator who joined the BJP, is trailing. The contest has drawn attention due to Ghosalkar’s party switch and strong local political dynamics in the key suburban Mumbai ward.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP's Tejasvee Ghosalkar Wins From Dahisar Ward No 2 Defeats Sena UBT's Dhanashree Kolge

Mumbai: In the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, BJP's Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar won from Dahisar R/North Ward No 2 and secured 16484 votes, while Dhanshree Kolge from Sena UBT secured 5729 votes

Contest In Ward No 2

Ward No. 2 witnessed a four-cornered fight involving major political parties as well as an independent contender. The candidates included Tejasvee Abhishek Ghosalkar from BJP, Dhanashree Kolge from the Shiv Sena UBT, Shingh Meneka Girish from Congress and Sunita Bhatia contested as an Independent candidate.

Who Won In 2017 BMC Polls?

From Ward No 2, in the 2017 BMC Polls, the contest was mainly against the BJP vs the undivided Shiv Sena. Securing over 10000 votes, BJP candidate Jagdish Oza won from Ward No 2, followed by the Sena candidate Bhalchandra Mhatre, who had secured 7924 votes. Other candidates, Jagmohan Bhawar from Congress secured 1768, and Shailesh Utekar from MNS secured 814 votes.

In the 2026 BMC Polls, Tejasvee Ghosalkar recently joined the BJP after quitting Shiv Sena (UBT). In her affidavit, she declared assets worth Rs 5.15 crore, as against Rs 25.82 lakh in the 2017 polls.

During the 2017 BMC polls, Tejashvee had contested with an undivided Sena ticket from Ward No 1 and won from there. She had secured 4913 votes, followed by Independent candidate Rekha Yadav with 3089 votes, and Sheetal Mhatre from Congress, securing 2719 votes.

