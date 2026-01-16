Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Congress's Asha Kale Secures 1st Win In Civic Polls From Ward No.183 In Dharavi

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mumbai: Congress candidate Asha Kale secured the first victory in the BMC Elections 2026 from ward number 183 in Mumbai's Dharavi with a margin of 1,450 votes. Kale received 5,406 votes. She defeated her nearest rival, Shiv Sena's Vaishali Shevale. Notably, Shevale received 4,166 votes.

She was contesting against six other candidates, including Shevale, MNS candidate Parubai Dattu Katke (MNS) and Rajashree Ganesh Khade (NCP).

Ward No. 183 (G/North) is one of the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This ward is reserved for Scheduled Caste (Women). It has a total population of over 49,000.

Voting for 227 BMC wards was held on January 15. Around one crore people cast their votes. The results of all the votes will be declared by this evening.

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on the other hand, are projected to trail far behind the majority mark.

To form the BMC administration, a political party or alliance needs a minimum of 114 seats. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) contested the polls in alliance with RajThackeray's MNS. Meanwhile, the Congress contested the civic polls without forming any alliance.