 Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Congress's Asha Kale Secures 1st Win In Civic Polls From Ward No.183 In Dharavi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Congress's Asha Kale Secures 1st Win In Civic Polls From Ward No.183 In Dharavi

Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Congress's Asha Kale Secures 1st Win In Civic Polls From Ward No.183 In Dharavi

Congress candidate Asha Kale won the BMC Elections 2026 from a Dharavi ward in Mumbai, securing 5,406 votes. She defeated Shiv Sena’s Vaishali Shevale by a margin of 1,450 votes, with Shevale receiving 4,166 votes.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mumbai: Congress candidate Asha Kale secured the first victory in the BMC Elections 2026 from ward number 183 in Mumbai's Dharavi with a margin of 1,450 votes. Kale received 5,406 votes. She defeated her nearest rival, Shiv Sena's Vaishali Shevale. Notably, Shevale received 4,166 votes.

She was contesting against six other candidates, including Shevale, MNS candidate Parubai Dattu Katke (MNS) and Rajashree Ganesh Khade (NCP).

Ward No. 183 (G/North) is one of the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This ward is reserved for Scheduled Caste (Women). It has a total population of over 49,000.

Voting for 227 BMC wards was held on January 15. Around one crore people cast their votes. The results of all the votes will be declared by this evening.

FPJ Shorts
Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence
Federal Bank Shares Jump Nearly 8%, Strong Q3 Results Lift Investors Confidence
Watch! Chaos & Stampede-Like Situation In Japan; Viral Video Shows Commuters On Tokyo Railways Struggling Due To Power Outage
Watch! Chaos & Stampede-Like Situation In Japan; Viral Video Shows Commuters On Tokyo Railways Struggling Due To Power Outage
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results LIVE: BJP-Led Mahayuti Leads In Over 100 Seats, Eyeing Majority;...
article-image

Meanwhile, exit polls predicted a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on the other hand, are projected to trail far behind the majority mark.

To form the BMC administration, a political party or alliance needs a minimum of 114 seats. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) contested the polls in alliance with RajThackeray's MNS. Meanwhile, the Congress contested the civic polls without forming any alliance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
BMC Elections 2026: BJP's Priti Satam Secures Victory In Ward 52; Check Results For Other Goregoan...
BMC Elections 2026: BJP's Priti Satam Secures Victory In Ward 52; Check Results For Other Goregoan...
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan...
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Dominates Early Trends, Leads In 93 Wards As UBT Sena–MNS...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Dominates Early Trends, Leads In 93 Wards As UBT Sena–MNS...
BMC Result 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BMC Result 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory