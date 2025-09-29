Bihar Welcomes Amrit Bharat Trains Launched Ahead Of Dussehra |

Muzaffarpur: The launch of the Amrit Bharat trains during Navratri is being welcomed by people across Bihar, as they previously faced significant difficulties commuting between regions, but the new services are expected to make travel easier and more convenient.

The launch comes just ahead of Dussehra, offering a festive gift to the people of the state.

Passengers have expressed satisfaction with the facilities on board. Special security arrangements have been made, including CCTV cameras and a dedicated squad team for safety and monitoring.

The Amrit Bharat train is also being seen as a step forward in Bihar’s development.

"It’s great that we got this train during Navratri. People will benefit a lot. Bihar is developing quickly," passenger Ravindra Kumar told IANS.

Ram Naresh Rai said: "I feel really good sitting in this train. It’s comfortable, and the facilities are excellent.”

Another traveller, Vinod Kumar, said: "I’m going to Patna. Earlier, travel was difficult, but I believe things will improve now. This is a great initiative."

Alok Kumar, who was heading to Pataliputra, added: "It’s truly amazing. The facilities are very good."

A railway scout said: "On the occasion of Navratri, a few new trains were inaugurated. Amrit Bharat trains are known for low fares and better facilities. Currently, there are 12 such trains, and the number will soon increase to 15."

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated seven new train services from Bihar, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains aimed at providing affordable long-distance travel options for lower and middle-income passengers.

He flagged off the new services virtually from New Delhi, while Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary symbolically inaugurated them at Patna Junction.

The newly launched Amrit Bharat Express trains will operate between Darbhanga–Madar (Ajmer), Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli (Hyderabad), and Chhapra–Anand Vihar (Delhi).

In addition, four passenger trains were introduced on shorter routes within Bihar. These passenger trains will run between Jhajha–Danapur, Patna–Buxar, Nawada–Patna, and Patna–Islampur.

Highlighting the significance of the launch, Vaishnaw said these trains would provide hassle-free and affordable transportation for Bihari migrants and daily passengers.

"On the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the partnership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we are launching seven new trains that will connect various cities and offer lower fares for the middle and lower-income groups," he said.

The Railway Minister credited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his past contributions to the railway sector.

"When Nitish Kumar was the Railway Minister, he took the department to new heights. A slowdown came between 2004 and 2014, but after PM Modi took charge, Indian Railways began transforming once again, achieving new milestones," he noted.

The introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express, a cost-effective alternative to the premium Vande Bharat trains, is part of the Centre’s push to modernise railway services while keeping travel affordable for millions.

Choudhary expressed gratitude for the Centre’s focus on Bihar’s infrastructure growth.

"I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for transforming Bihar in sectors including rail and road infrastructure," he said.

