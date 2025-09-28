Indian Railways To Launch 7 New Trains In Bihar, Including 3 Amrit Bharat Express Services |

New Delhi: Indian Railways will introduce seven new trains in Bihar on Monday, including three Amrit Bharat Express services, to provide better connectivity for passengers in the poll-bound state.

Out of the seven new services, four trains will operate entirely within Bihar, connecting important cities and towns. The three Amrit Bharat Express trains will run on longer routes, linking Bihar to major destinations across India.

The launch of the new trains will significantly improve passenger convenience within the state while also strengthening Bihar’s rail links with Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. All the new trains will be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Full List of New Trains:

Danapur–Jhajha Fast Passenger (Train No 53204/53203) - With 22 LHB coaches, this train will run six days a week (except Sundays) starting October 1. It will stop at 22 stations, including Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Mokama, and Jamui.

Patna–Buxar Fast Passenger (Train No 53201/53202) - Equipped with 20 ICF coaches, this train will also run six days a week, excluding Sundays. Key halts include Danapur, Ara, and Raghunathpur.

Patna–Nawada DEMU Passenger (Train No 75272/75271) - It will operate six days a week except Sundays. It will halt at 21 stations, including Sheikhpura, Barbigha, and Bihar Sharif.

Patna–Islampur DEMU Passenger (Train No 75274/75273) - Running six days a week except Sundays. Stops at 19 stations, including Punpun, Hilsa, and Khorampur.

Muzaffarpur–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express (Train No 15293/15294) - With 22 coaches, this train will run weekly from Muzaffarpur on Tuesdays and from Charlapalli on Thursdays. It will halt at 24 stations, including Hajipur, Buxar, Satna, and Peddapalli.

Darbhanga–Madar Amrit Bharat Express - This service will stop at 31 stations, including Kamtaul, Kanpur Central, and Tundla.

Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express - The train will halt at 19 stations, including Siwan, Gorakhpur, Barabanki, and Kanpur Central.

