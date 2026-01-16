 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Sena UBT’s Milind Vaidya Wins From Mahim's Ward 182 With 6899 Votes
In the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, Sena‑UBT candidate Milind Vaidya secured victory in Ward 182 (Mahim) by receiving 6,899 votes, the highest tally among contestants. The result contributes to the larger civic poll outcomes being declared across Mumbai after voting on January 15 and counting on January 16, in an election held after an eight‑year gap.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Who were contesting from Ward 182?

Milind Vaidya from Sena UBT was contesting against BJP's Rajan Parkar, and Independe candidiates Mahesh Dhanmehar and Vaidya Milind Hareshwar.

Who Won In 2017 BMC Polls?

From Ward No 182, in the 2017 BMC Polls, the contest was mainly against the undivided Shiv Sena vs MNS. Securing over 6000 votes, Milind from the then undivided Shiv Sena had won from Ward No 182, followed by the MNS candidate Rajan Parkar, who had secured 5476 votes. Congress candidates Adil Parkar secured 3214 votes while BJP's Vilas Ambekar secured 2685 votes.

