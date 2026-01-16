BMC Elections 2026 Results: Sena UBT’s Milind Vaidya Wins From Mahim's Ward 182 With 6899 Votes

Mumbai: In the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, Sena UBT’s Milind Vaidya has won from Mahim (Ward 182), defeating BJP’s Rajan Parkar.

Who were contesting from Ward 182?

Milind Vaidya from Sena UBT was contesting against BJP's Rajan Parkar, and Independe candidiates Mahesh Dhanmehar and Vaidya Milind Hareshwar.

Who Won In 2017 BMC Polls?

From Ward No 182, in the 2017 BMC Polls, the contest was mainly against the undivided Shiv Sena vs MNS. Securing over 6000 votes, Milind from the then undivided Shiv Sena had won from Ward No 182, followed by the MNS candidate Rajan Parkar, who had secured 5476 votes. Congress candidates Adil Parkar secured 3214 votes while BJP's Vilas Ambekar secured 2685 votes.

