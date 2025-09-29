 Khadi Steals Spotlight At UPITS 2025 Fashion Show Blending Tradition With Modern Design
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshKhadi Steals Spotlight At UPITS 2025 Fashion Show Blending Tradition With Modern Design

Khadi Steals Spotlight At UPITS 2025 Fashion Show Blending Tradition With Modern Design

In a spectacular fashion show, models showcased Khadi garments that fused traditional craftsmanship with modern design, sending a strong message that Khadi has moved from “tradition to trend” and is now part of the global fashion narrative.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Greater Noida: Khadi’s magic reigned supreme at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, where it stood out as both a symbol of India’s cultural heritage and a rising force in global fashion.

In a spectacular fashion show, models showcased Khadi garments that fused traditional craftsmanship with modern design, sending a strong message that Khadi has moved from “tradition to trend” and is now part of the global fashion narrative.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently urged people to embrace Swadeshi, highlighting Khadi as central to indigenous clothing. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vocal for Local” vision, Uttar Pradesh has given Khadi and handloom a new identity—beyond clothing, positioning it as a pillar of self-reliance and an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Schemes like One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shramik Samman have empowered thousands of artisans and weavers, with the state aiming to brand Khadi from local to global and establish UP as a “handloom hub.”

FPJ Shorts
US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad
US President Donald Trump To Impose 100% Tariffs On Films Made Abroad
Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection
Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection
Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight
Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight
Rishab Shetty CANCELS Kantara Chapter 1 Event In Chennai After Stampede At Vijay's Rally: 'This Is Time For Reflection & Solidarity...'
Rishab Shetty CANCELS Kantara Chapter 1 Event In Chennai After Stampede At Vijay's Rally: 'This Is Time For Reflection & Solidarity...'
Read Also
'First Govt To Fall In Cinema Hall': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Yogi Adityanath’s Biopic ‘Ajey’,...
article-image

Consumption of Khadi is rising, especially among youth, with growing awareness of sustainable fashion leading to its recognition as the “Fabric of the Future.”

The presentation at UPITS 2025 underscored that Uttar Pradesh is not only preserving tradition but also projecting it onto the global stage. CM Yogi affirmed the government’s vision to present Khadi as a symbol of self-reliance, craftsmanship, and sustainable development—demonstrating that local crafts can build a strong international identity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Municipal Bodies Key To Building Modern Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

'Municipal Bodies Key To Building Modern Uttar Pradesh,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Govt Extends ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh 2047’ Campaign Till October 2025

UP Govt Extends ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh 2047’ Campaign Till October 2025

UPITS Third Edition Marks Historic Milestone, Ministers Hail State’s Global Presence

UPITS Third Edition Marks Historic Milestone, Ministers Hail State’s Global Presence

Uttar Pradesh On An Unstoppable Path Under CM Yogi's Leadership, Says Piyush Goyal

Uttar Pradesh On An Unstoppable Path Under CM Yogi's Leadership, Says Piyush Goyal

UP Set To Become Global Youth Platform As Lucknow Prepares For Scouts & Guides Mega Event

UP Set To Become Global Youth Platform As Lucknow Prepares For Scouts & Guides Mega Event