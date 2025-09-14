UP Govt Drafts Action Plan For ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ Under CM Yogi’s Leadership

Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a concrete action plan to realize the vision of “Viksit Uttar Pradesh – Samarth Uttar Pradesh @2047.” The framework rests on three missions—Samagra Vikas (all-round development), Aarthik Netrutva (economic leadership), and Sanskritik Punarjagran (cultural renaissance)—and three themes of Arth Shakti, Srijan Shakti, and Jeevan Shakti.

The government aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047. To achieve this, special focus is being placed on future-oriented industries such as AI, biotech, green energy, and agritech. A blueprint is also being prepared across 12 key sectors, including agriculture, IT and emerging technology, health, education, industry, social welfare, rural and urban development, tourism, hospitality, livestock, sustainable development, and governance.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was counted among the “Bimaru” states due to weak law and order, poor infrastructure, and lack of investor confidence. Most entrepreneurs migrated to other states. However, since 2017, the Yogi government has transformed the security landscape through police modernization, command-and-control centres, and Operation Conviction, which boosted conviction rates. This restored investor trust, leading to record investments of over ₹45 lakh crore at the 2023 UP Global Investors Summit, of which ₹15 lakh crore has already been grounded.

To further attract global players, UP has introduced a Global Capability Center (GCC) policy to turn cities like Noida and Lucknow into hubs for Fortune 500 companies. With provisions for land, tax exemptions, and infrastructure support, the state is paving the way for high-paying jobs in R&D, data analytics, and cybersecurity, strengthening its emergence as India’s new investment powerhouse.

The state is now making future industries like artificial intelligence (AI), biotech, renewable energy, agritech, quantum, cybersecurity, and the metaverse the foundation of its economy. AI will boost productivity, while renewable energy and green technology will create new manufacturing clusters and jobs. Biotech and health-tech parks will make the state a hub for pharma and medical research. Agritech and vertical farming will increase farmers' income and strengthen rural prosperity.

Experts believe that high-value services, green manufacturing, and agritech reforms will take the state toward a $6 trillion economy. GCCs and IT-AI hubs will increase services exports, renewable and e-mobility clusters will accelerate manufacturing and exports, and agriculture-based processing will strengthen the rural economy. Sectors like biotech and medical R&D will create specialized employment and export opportunities.

The Yogi government's vision focuses on employment generation through GCCs and IT hubs. At the same time, renewable energy, smart city infrastructure, and supply chain development will generate millions of medium- and low-skilled jobs. In rural areas, agritech and cold chain projects will provide local employment and reduce urban migration. Skills development schemes and private partnership initiatives will make this employment roadmap practical and achievable.

The target is to make Uttar Pradesh a $6 trillion economy by 2047. To achieve this, the state will need to maintain a continuous annual growth rate of 16%. Under this vision, per capita income will increase significantly, and the state’s contribution to the national economy will reach around 20%. This will only be possible if private and public investment, cluster-building, human resource development, and a secure investment environment are continuously maintained.