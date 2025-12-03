Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued

Investigating agencies in Uttar Pradesh have traced a massive ₹2,000-crore illegal cough syrup network spanning several states | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 02: Investigating agencies in Uttar Pradesh have uncovered a large illegal trade involving banned cough syrup, revealing transactions estimated between ₹1,900 and ₹2,000 crore.

The case came to light after the arrest of Amit Singh Tata, leading officials to a wider network operating across multiple states. Authorities report that the syndicate had expanded rapidly over a few years, using fake companies and multiple bank accounts to facilitate the operation.

Multi-State Network Spread Across Several Regions

According to officials familiar with the inquiry, the network was active in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and other regions, with the supply chain extending to Bangladesh through the West Bengal border.

Key accused Shubham Jaiswal is under scrutiny for suspicious financial activities, including irregular bank transactions and links to several shell firms. More than 100 bank accounts and multiple assets have been examined so far.

ED Seeks Records; Lookout Notice Issued

The Enforcement Directorate has sought complete records of actions taken by various agencies to consolidate the investigation. Officials believe the network may involve individuals based abroad, prompting the issuance of a lookout notice against Alok, a suspended police constable linked to the case, due to fears of possible escape. Agencies anticipate additional revelations as the investigation continues.