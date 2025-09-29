UP Set To Become Global Youth Platform As Lucknow Prepares For Scouts & Guides Mega Event

The groundbreaking ceremony for this world-class camp was held Monday at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, featuring traditional rituals and chanting. |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a global platform for youth as Lucknow prepares to host the Diamond Jubilee Grand Finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the 19th National Jamboree from November 23-29, 2025. The groundbreaking ceremony for this world-class camp was held Monday at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, featuring traditional rituals and chanting.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Education Ministers Gulab Devi and Sandeep Singh, and Dr. Mahendra Singh, President of the UP unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides, expressed gratitude to CM Yogi, calling it a “proud moment” for the state. Dr. Singh outlined that the Jamboree will host 30,000 Scouts and Guides from India, 2,000 international participants, and 3,000 officials and staff, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating

and President Draupadi Murmu expected at the closing ceremony.

The week-long “Tent City” will feature 3,500 tents, 1,600 toilets, a 25,000-capacity arena, 64 kitchens, a 100-bed hospital, 15 dispensaries, 100 exhibition stalls, a Jamboree Market, a Global Village, an Adventure Zone, a Wi-Fi Zone, and a two-day drone show. Attractions also include the Air Force’s Air Agniveer exhibition, a HAM radio station, and an IT hub. All arrangements follow green and circular economy principles, ensuring safety, sanitation, health, transportation, and environmental balance.

The Jamboree’s theme aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision: Self-Reliant Swadeshi India, Clean and Developed India, Green and Sustainable India, and Developed Youth-Developed India. The event aims to foster leadership, discipline, self-reliance, national unity, global brotherhood, cultural exchange, and service-minded citizens. Uttar Pradesh will host this prestigious event after 61 years, highlighting the state’s emerging role as a global hub for youth.