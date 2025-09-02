UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees, Affiliation Issues In Lucknow | File Pic (Representative Image)

A major protest broke out on Monday at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Lucknow, where a large number of students, led by ABVP, gathered against the university administration. Students raised slogans, clashed verbally with officials, and even climbed the main gate during the demonstration.

The protest turned tense as students accused the administration of arbitrary actions and suppression of their voices. According to the students, they were threatened through calls and messages not to participate in the movement and warned of suspension if they did. Despite this, students continued their agitation, urging unity against what they described as unfair practices.

Some students accused the university of imposing heavy fines, claiming that for minor fee dues of ₹100, the administration was levying penalties up to ₹5,000. They also alleged illegal fee collection and irregularities, including lack of Bar Council of India (BCI) affiliation for law courses since 2022.

Police reached the spot to control the situation and engaged with students to defuse tensions. However, sloganeering and protests outside the main gate continued late into the day.