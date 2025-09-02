 UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees, Affiliation Issues In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees, Affiliation Issues In Lucknow

UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees, Affiliation Issues In Lucknow

According to the students, they were threatened through calls and messages not to participate in the movement and warned of suspension if they did. Despite this, students continued their agitation, urging unity against what they described as unfair practices.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:23 AM IST
article-image
UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees, Affiliation Issues In Lucknow | File Pic (Representative Image)

A major protest broke out on Monday at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Lucknow, where a large number of students, led by ABVP, gathered against the university administration. Students raised slogans, clashed verbally with officials, and even climbed the main gate during the demonstration.

The protest turned tense as students accused the administration of arbitrary actions and suppression of their voices. According to the students, they were threatened through calls and messages not to participate in the movement and warned of suspension if they did. Despite this, students continued their agitation, urging unity against what they described as unfair practices.

Read Also
VIDEO: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Major Dhyan Chand On National Sports Day, Felicitates...
article-image

Some students accused the university of imposing heavy fines, claiming that for minor fee dues of ₹100, the administration was levying penalties up to ₹5,000. They also alleged illegal fee collection and irregularities, including lack of Bar Council of India (BCI) affiliation for law courses since 2022.

Police reached the spot to control the situation and engaged with students to defuse tensions. However, sloganeering and protests outside the main gate continued late into the day.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Protesters From Pune Attacked In Panvel, Five Injured; Police Arrest Five Accused
Maratha Protesters From Pune Attacked In Panvel, Five Injured; Police Arrest Five Accused
Maratha Andolan Halts Cargo Across Maharashtra, Export-Import Trade Faces Massive Losses
Maratha Andolan Halts Cargo Across Maharashtra, Export-Import Trade Faces Massive Losses
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual
Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Launches Youth Voter Outreach Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Eyes 2027 Assembly Elections

BJP Launches Youth Voter Outreach Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Eyes 2027 Assembly Elections

UP Government Transfers 13 PCS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

UP Government Transfers 13 PCS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle

UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees,...

UP News: ABVP-Led Student Protest Erupts At Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Over Fees,...

Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi;...

Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi;...

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In...

Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In...