Uttar Pradesh Politics: Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar Slams Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi; Labels Opposition Leaders As 'Defused Cartridges'

SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar addresses party workers in Gorakhpur, criticising opposition leaders and highlighting panchayat election reforms | X - @oprajbhar

Gorakhpur: State Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday held a divisional review meeting of his party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), in Gorakhpur, where he made a series of critical statements against opposition leaders and the Congress party.

Swipe at Samajwadi Party Chief

Addressing party workers, Rajbhar took a swipe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating, “Akhilesh is unable to secure a win for himself, what will he do in Bihar?” He dismissed the Voter Adhikar Yatra being led by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar as futile, calling the participants "defused cartridges" who are incapable of making an impact.

सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के संयोजन में एनेक्सी भवन मीटिंग हॉल, रामगढ़, जनपद गोरखपुर में "गोरखपुर मंडल समीक्षा बैठक" आयोजित हुई।



इस अवसर पर शोषित–वंचित समाज के मसीहा, जननायक, राष्ट्रीय सुहेलदेव सेना के कमाण्डरों, पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्बोधित करते हुए कहा कि



“संगठन ही… pic.twitter.com/owiyNtkKfC — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) September 1, 2025

Allegations Against Congress Party

Rajbhar accused the Congress party of a long history of voter fraud. He claimed the party first stole votes to make Jawaharlal Nehru prime minister, and later to ensure the defeat of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the 1952 elections. He alleged that the Congress had expertise in manipulating elections, citing an instance in Varanasi where a ballot box was allegedly thrown into the Ganges.

Panchayat Election Reforms

In addition to his political commentary, Rajbhar spoke about his efforts to reform the three-tier panchayat election system. He stated that the government is considering changes to the reservation system for panchayat elections and that he has held discussions with the CM and PM about the possibility of direct elections for district panchayat chairpersons and block chiefs. He said that a positive outcome is expected from these discussions.

Also Watch:

Call to Strengthen SBSP

The minister also called on SBSP workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. He made these remarks following Akhilesh Yadav's recent participation in the opposition's roadshow in Bihar.