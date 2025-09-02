 BJP Launches Youth Voter Outreach Ahead Of Panchayat Polls, Eyes 2027 Assembly Elections
UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:29 AM IST
BJP | Representational Image

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a major campaign to connect with and enroll young voters. The initiative is being seen as a crucial step to build a strong foundation for the 2027 state assembly elections.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will conduct door-to-door outreach to inform new and young voters about the various state and central government schemes that benefit them. The party’s strategy also includes highlighting the shortcomings of past governments, specifically those led by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Congress, to contrast them with the current administration's policies.

