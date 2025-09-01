Uttar Pradesh Horror: 45-Year-Old Tantrik Arrested For Advising Grandfather To Kill Class 11 Boy In Occult Ritual

Police arrest tantrik Munna Lal and grandfather Saran Singh in the gruesome occult-inspired murder of a Class 11 boy in Prayagraj | File Photo

Prayagraj: Police on Sunday arrested a self-proclaimed tantrik, Munna Lal (45), in connection with the gruesome murder of Class 11 student Piyush alias Yash. The case came to light last Tuesday when Yash’s body was found mutilated in the industrial area.

Occult Ritual Behind Gruesome Murder

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had advised Yash’s grandfather, Saran Singh, to kill the boy and cut his body into multiple pieces to ward off what he described as an “evil shadow” over the family.

Grandfather Misled by Superstitions

According to police, Munna Lal told Singh that his family was cursed after two of his children had died by suicide in 2023 and 2024. He allegedly convinced Singh that only by killing Yash and scattering his body parts in different directions could the “curse” be lifted.

Chilling Method of Killing

Acting on this, Singh lured Yash to a house on the pretext of work and attacked him with a brick. The boy was then smothered and his body was dismembered with a saw and chopper over six hours.

Family Misguided Through Rituals

Investigations revealed that Munna Lal had frequently visited Singh’s house, performing rituals and misleading the family.

Weapons Recovered, Duo in Custody

Police also found that Singh’s wife had been made to conduct repeated prayers under the tantrik’s instructions. Authorities have recovered the weapons used in the crime.

Both the grandfather, Saran Singh, and the tantrik are now in custody. Police confirmed that this was the first time Munna Lal had advised murder despite years of experimenting with occult practices.