Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO

Bulandshahr grocer Sudhir Gupta shocked after receiving ₹1.41 billion IT notice over PAN card misuse | IANS

Bulandshahr: A small grocer from Bulandshahr, Sudhir Gupta, has been left in a state of shock after receiving an income tax notice for over ₹1.41 billion. Gupta, who runs a modest shop in the Naya Ganj area and earns a monthly income of just ₹5,000 to ₹6,000, has alleged that his PAN card was fraudulently used by six Delhi-based companies to conduct transactions worth billions of rupees.

₹1,41,38,47,126 Demand Beyond Lifetime Earnings

The notice from the Income Tax Department demanded payment of ₹1,41,38,47,126, a sum far exceeding the grocer's lifetime earnings. Upon receiving the notice, Gupta checked the transaction details linked to his PAN card and discovered that it was being used by six companies he had no knowledge of. He was also unaware of the bank accounts used for these transactions.

Family in Distress, Seeks Police Protection

Gupta has since filed an FIR at the local police station against the operators of the six companies. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the matter based on Gupta’s complaint. The family, grappling with financial hardship, is now in a state of deep distress and has sought police protection, fearing for their safety.