Uttar Pradesh News: Govt Expands Automatic Testing Stations; 4 New Units Get Registration Certificates

Lucknow, August 30: With the objective of strengthening road safety, transparency, and pollution control, the government of Uttar Pradesh is rapidly expanding the network of Automatic Testing Stations (ATS).

In accordance with the prescribed procedure and the standard operating procedure (SOP), final registration certificates (RC) have been issued to four new ATS units, taking the total number of ATS units in the state to 14.

In the current phase, the sequence of RC issuance has been proceeding in a phased manner since January 2025, and all the RCs have been issued strictly as per rules by the Registration Authority and Transport Commissioner.

Four new ATS that received RC (RC dated 26-08-2025):

* AKRS ATS Private Limited, Lucknow

* Sharp-N-India (Consortium) with Triplea Tech Integrator, Agra

* M/s Air Sales Corporation, Kanpur Nagar

* M/s Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Mirzapur

With these new approvals, a total of 14 ATS are now operational in Firozabad, Bijnor, Jhansi, Moradabad, Kanpur Dehat, Varanasi, Bareilly, Moradabad (second), Fatehpur, Rampur, Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur Nagar, and Mirzapur.

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं को कम करने के लिए सड़क सुरक्षा मित्र—एक नई पहल ।कार्यालय परिवहन आयुक्त, लखनऊ । pic.twitter.com/pkodcKDeE7 — Transport Department, UP (@uptransportdept) August 29, 2025

Key policy procedural points as per the SOP

District-wise cap: A maximum of three ATS can be established in any district; eligible applications are prioritized on the principle of first come, first serve basis.

Applicant-wise cap: One applicant per institution is permitted to apply for one ATS in a district and a maximum of three ATS in the entire state.

Land and infrastructure standards: Minimum 2 acres of land for the initial 2 lanes; for each additional test lane, an additional 0.5 acre of land. At least 02 lanes—one for light (LMV/two-wheeler) and one for medium/heavy (MMV/HMV) vehicles.

Financial and documentation conditions: Rs 50,000 online application fee; bank guarantee of Rs 500,000 (validity 10 years 6 months); valid land/lease documents, fire (NOC), labour department certificate, required company/affidavit/declaration, etc.

Audit and integration: Successful completion of pre-commissioning audit/assessment is mandatory; testing is CCTV-enabled and data-logged; final RC is issued only after verification of integration with digital systems such as AFMS–VAHAN–eChallan.

Portal arrangement: All applications via the NSWS portal; online upload of documents followed by verification of original copies.

Public-oriented advantages of ATS

Through ATS, vehicle-fitness testing is completely automated, camera-enabled, algorithm-based, and data-logged—which reduces human error and discretion, increases transparency and reliability, and accelerates the achievement of road safety and pollution-control goals.

With digital reporting, time-slotting, online payment/receipt, and integrations like AFMS–VAHAN–eChallan, citizens receive fast, simple, and trustworthy service—and the state achieves better compliance, data-based monitoring, and results.

Transport Commissioner Statement

“The expansion of the ATS network is a strong symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s firm commitment towards prioritizing road safety. With the issuance of final registration certificates to four new ATS, a total of 14 ATS are operational in the state. Automated, standardized, and camera-based fitness testing will provide transparent service to citizens and reliable data to the state. Our goal is to rapidly expand ATS coverage with strict adherence to the SOP so that every fit vehicle becomes the foundation of a safer road. The state transport department is constantly expanding the ATS units while keeping the process time-bound and public-interest-centric. All citizens, transport stakeholders, and industry are expected to support the ATS-based fitness system for responsible and safe transport,” said Brajesh Narayan Singh, Transport Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh.