Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow

Car gutted in flames on Lucknow’s VIP Road; couple narrowly escapes tragedy | X - @bstvlive

Lucknow: A major accident was averted in Lucknow’s Ashiyana area on Monday evening when a moving car suddenly caught fire on VIP Road. The occupants, Vibhu Agrawal and his pregnant wife Swati, were on their way to the hospital for a check-up.

Also Watch:

Spotting the flames, the couple made a swift decision to jump out of the vehicle to safety, escaping without serious injury. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and, after considerable effort, managed to douse the blaze. However, the car was completely gutted by the fire. The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the busy road.