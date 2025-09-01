Lucknow: A major accident was averted in Lucknow’s Ashiyana area on Monday evening when a moving car suddenly caught fire on VIP Road. The occupants, Vibhu Agrawal and his pregnant wife Swati, were on their way to the hospital for a check-up.
Also Watch:
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN...
Spotting the flames, the couple made a swift decision to jump out of the vehicle to safety, escaping without serious injury. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and, after considerable effort, managed to douse the blaze. However, the car was completely gutted by the fire. The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the busy road.
FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Pregnant Woman And Husband Escape Unhurt As Car Catches Fire On VIP Road In Lucknow
PM Modi Likely To Visit Mizoram, Manipur On September 13
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bulandshahr's Small Grocer Gets ₹1.41 Billion Income Tax Notice After PAN Card Misused By 6 Delhi Firms; VIDEO
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools