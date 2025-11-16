 On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered
On Camera: Van Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl Walking On Road In UP’s Bahraich; FIR Registered

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a van ramming into a minor girl. According to reports, the incident occurred on November 13 around 1:30 pm near Sheeba Habib Hospital under Dargah Police Station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in a nearby building.

The footage shows two girls walking on the road when a van approaches from the opposite direction. The vehicle first strikes a parked car and narrowly misses a man walking nearby. It then veers toward the girls' direction. Seeing the vehicle speeding toward them, both girls ran for safety. While one managed to escape, 10-year-old Sania was struck by the van before it crashed into a shop.

Following the incident, the injured child was rushed to a local hospital and subsequently referred to a facility in Lucknow for further treatment.

According to reports, police have registered an FIR in the case and seized the van involved in the accident.

