 Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election

In a sharp counter to Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi’s recent allegations, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang on Sunday asserted that neither Gogoi nor the Congress has any political ground left in Karbi Anglong.

Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam's Karbi Along Autonomous Council's Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang said that all six Assembly constituencies in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring Dima Hasao would “continue to stand firmly with the BJP” in the 2026 state elections, crediting what he called the party’s development-centric governance.

In the 2026 polls, the six seats from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will go with the BJP,” he said confidently.

The CEM emphasised the region’s journey from insurgency-ridden uncertainty to relative peace.

“Fifteen years ago, Karbi Anglong was full of insurgent groups demanding an autonomous state under Article 244(A). Being the oldest and largest Sixth Schedule district—larger even than Tripura, Goa & Sikkim with 10,434 sq km—Karbi Anglong faced long-standing turmoil,” he said.

Ronghang cited the 2011 peace accord between the Centre, the state, and the UPDS, and the 2021 agreement with six militant groups as turning points.

“Since then, Karbi Anglong is marching toward peace. There is no insurgency now. During the Congress rule, more than eight insurgent groups emerged. Under the BJP and the Centre’s policies, they have given up arms,” he added.

Accusing the Congress of decades of neglect, Ronghang alleged that the party provided little financial support to the district.

“Congress granted only ₹300 crore. But after the BJP government under Himanta Biswa Sarma took office, a special development package was announced. Congress governments in Delhi and Dispur gave us nothing except the small budget allocation,” he said.

Ronghang further claimed that Congress has been completely sidelined in the district’s politics.

“There is no opposition in Karbi Anglong. All four MLAs are from the BJP, the lone MP is from BJP, and Congress doesn’t even have a single representative among the 24 council wards,” he said.

Looking ahead, the CEM said he is prioritising the district’s sports culture.

“Talks are going on with the Central government for a sports university. We want to create opportunities for the youth,” he added.

The political clash between Gogoi and Ronghang has intensified in recent weeks, with both sides attempting to shape narratives ahead of the upcoming elections. For many residents, however, the debate continues to revolve around a central question: development on the ground versus political rhetoric.

