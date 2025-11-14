'We Will Again Celebrate In 2026': Assam BJP Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025

Assam BJP's X post | X/@BJP4Assam

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is all set to script history. The alliance is currently leading on 202 of the 243 seats. The BJP is set to become the single largest party with a lead on 90 seats. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is currently leading on 35 seats, with the RJD being the major contributor. The RJD is currently leading on 26 seats, while the Congress is leading on just six.

Visuals of celebrations have surfaced from across the state, showing BJP supporters bursting crackers, waving the party flag and dancing. The Assam unit of the party posted a video from the celebrations and said, “Thank you Bihar. We will again celebrate together in 2026.” BJP Assam Pradesh said on X. Assam is scheduled to go to the polls in 2026.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s West Bengal unit has posted on X, expressing confidence that the party will win in West Bengal in the assembly polls next year. The saffron party posted on X, “Next West Bengal” with the lotus symbol.

Meanwhile, BJP Keralam posted on its X handle,"In Bihar, BJP has captured the hearts of the people."

Apart from BJP, joyous scenes were witnessed outside the JD(U) headquarters, with party workers bursting firecrackers, smearing 'gulaal' on one another and playing drums.

PM Modi Reacts After Historic Win

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi hailed the NDA's landslide victory. He wrote, “Sushashan ki jeet hui hai… Vikas ki jeet hui hai… Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai… Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai,” Expressing deep gratitude to “the family members of Bihar”, he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.