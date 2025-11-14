 ‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025

‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025

The BJP is set to become the single largest party and is currently leading on 90–91 seats. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 37 seats, while others are leading on 6 seats.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal BJP post on X | X/@BJP4Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is currently leading on 200–201 seats and is heading towards a historic win in Bihar as counting continues for the 243 seats in the state assembly. The BJP is set to become the single largest party and is currently leading on 90–91 seats. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 37 seats, while others are leading on 6 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s West Bengal unit has posted on X, expressing confidence that the party will win in West Bengal in the assembly polls next year. The saffron party posted on X, “Next West Bengal” with the lotus symbol.

Meanwhile, BJP Keralam posted on its X handle,"In Bihar, BJP has captured the hearts of the people."

Tejashwi Yadav Trailing

FPJ Shorts
UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon
UPSC CSE Personality Test 2025: DAF-II Submission Begins For Qualified Candidates; Interview Dates To Be Announced Soon
Natco Pharma Reports 23.44% Decline In Net Profit At ₹517.9 Crore In The Second Quarter, Impacted By One-Time Employee Bonus
Natco Pharma Reports 23.44% Decline In Net Profit At ₹517.9 Crore In The Second Quarter, Impacted By One-Time Employee Bonus
Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'
Bihar Election Results 2025: Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Celebrates BJP–NDA Lead, Hails 'Modi Ji & Nitish's Stability'
IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post
IPL 2026 Trade: Homecoming For Mohammed Shami? LSG Tease Move For SRH Star With Social Media Post

Meanwhile, Raghopur, a stronghold of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Vaishali, is witnessing a neck-to-neck contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Facing off against the BJP’s Satish Kumar, RJD leader and the opposition's CM face is trailing in this assembly seat. Yadav is trailing in Raghopur by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP Workers Offer Prayers In Patna, Hope For NDA's Thumping...
article-image

The assembly elections in Bihar took place in two phases - November 6 and 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends

Bihar Election Results 2025: Who Is Leading In Key Constituencies? Check Latest Trends

‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections...

‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections...

Jharkhand Tragedy: Two Cousins, Aged 3 And 4, Drown In Well In Dhanbad’s Elakend Village; FIR...

Jharkhand Tragedy: Two Cousins, Aged 3 And 4, Drown In Well In Dhanbad’s Elakend Village; FIR...

Haryana: Three Accused In Rohtak Double-Murder Arrested After Encounter; Main Suspect Sanjay Shot

Haryana: Three Accused In Rohtak Double-Murder Arrested After Encounter; Main Suspect Sanjay Shot

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As Mahagathbandhan Trails Far...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Crosses 200-Seat Mark As Mahagathbandhan Trails Far...