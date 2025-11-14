‘Next West Bengal’: BJP State Unit Eyes Next Target After Historic Victory In Bihar Elections 2025

West Bengal BJP post on X | X/@BJP4Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is currently leading on 200–201 seats and is heading towards a historic win in Bihar as counting continues for the 243 seats in the state assembly. The BJP is set to become the single largest party and is currently leading on 90–91 seats. On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to 37 seats, while others are leading on 6 seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s West Bengal unit has posted on X, expressing confidence that the party will win in West Bengal in the assembly polls next year. The saffron party posted on X, “Next West Bengal” with the lotus symbol.

Meanwhile, BJP Keralam posted on its X handle,"In Bihar, BJP has captured the hearts of the people."

Tejashwi Yadav Trailing

Meanwhile, Raghopur, a stronghold of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in Vaishali, is witnessing a neck-to-neck contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Facing off against the BJP’s Satish Kumar, RJD leader and the opposition's CM face is trailing in this assembly seat. Yadav is trailing in Raghopur by a margin of over 3,000 votes.

The assembly elections in Bihar took place in two phases - November 6 and 11.