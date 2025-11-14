 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP Workers Offer Prayers In Patna, Hope For NDA's Thumping Majority – Video
As Bihar awaits assembly election results, BJP workers prayed at Patna's Hanuman Temple, hoping the NDA wins 175+ seats. The state recorded a historic 66.91% voter turnout. While NDA leaders expressed confidence, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav claimed his alliance would form the next government. Counting began amid tight security and high political tension.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Patna (Bihar): As Bihar gears up for assembly election results today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Patna, hoping for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to emerge victorious.

BJP worker Krishna Kumar Singh said that their prayers to God would be answered if the NDA secures a win on at least 175 assembly constituencies.

"2025 - NDA sang Nitish. We have offered prayers for a thumping majority. We performed aarti of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and applied 'rajtilak'. The manner in which the people of Bihar have given a mandate to the NDA, we are confident in the Exit Polls. We have offered prayers for our seat share to be 175-200 seats," Singh told ANI.

Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin at 8 am today, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.

The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers At A Temple

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is contesting from the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers at a temple.

The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in the state's history. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06%. The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

On Thursday, A poster dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha, outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna, has bestowed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a 'Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Zinda hai)', describing the latter as the "protector" of all the communities, including those on the margins of society.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his party-led Mahagathbandhan alliance is poised to form the next government in Bihar with a "clear majority," dismissing exit polls that have predicted the NDA's victory.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav warned the officials that if the administration "acts on anyone's orders", then the public will take care of it.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Statement

"We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority... We will very comfortably win the election tomorrow. Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats their 2020 mistake again, or anyone crosses their limit, does something unconstitutional and unfair, and if any official acts on anyone's orders, then the public will take care of it," he said.

The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

