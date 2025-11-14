Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP Workers Offer Prayers In Patna, Hope For NDA's Thumping Majority – Video | ANI

Patna (Bihar): As Bihar gears up for assembly election results today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Patna, hoping for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to emerge victorious.

BJP worker Krishna Kumar Singh said that their prayers to God would be answered if the NDA secures a win on at least 175 assembly constituencies.

Patna, Bihar: BJP workers perform a milk abhishek on photos of PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar at a temple, praying for NDA’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/g4U4uMZICV — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025

#WATCH | Bihar: BJP workers offer prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Patna, ahead of the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025 that will begin at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/KU1DMSpk6K — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

"2025 - NDA sang Nitish. We have offered prayers for a thumping majority. We performed aarti of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and applied 'rajtilak'. The manner in which the people of Bihar have given a mandate to the NDA, we are confident in the Exit Polls. We have offered prayers for our seat share to be 175-200 seats," Singh told ANI.

Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin at 8 am today, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.

The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Offers Prayers At A Temple

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, who is contesting from the Lakhisarai assembly seat, also offered prayers at a temple.

VIDEO | Bihar Assembly Election counting day - Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, who is also the BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, offers prayers at a temple ahead of counting.



Exit polls by various agencies indicate that Sinha is locked in a tough… pic.twitter.com/gdLwH0bNkD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

#WATCH | Lakhisarai | Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly seat Vijay Kumar Sinha offers prayers at Ashokdham temple before the counting of votes for #BiharElection2025 begins. pic.twitter.com/PN0lYSnxbp — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases. The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 68.76%, the highest in the state's history. The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06%. The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

On Thursday, A poster dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha, outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna, has bestowed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the title of a 'Tiger who still has the power (Tiger Zinda hai)', describing the latter as the "protector" of all the communities, including those on the margins of society.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that his party-led Mahagathbandhan alliance is poised to form the next government in Bihar with a "clear majority," dismissing exit polls that have predicted the NDA's victory.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav warned the officials that if the administration "acts on anyone's orders", then the public will take care of it.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Statement

"We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority... We will very comfortably win the election tomorrow. Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats their 2020 mistake again, or anyone crosses their limit, does something unconstitutional and unfair, and if any official acts on anyone's orders, then the public will take care of it," he said.

#WATCH | Patna | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority... We will very comfortably win the election tomorrow. Our workers are at all the counting stations and are alert. If the Administration repeats… pic.twitter.com/fnpw8jPRyR — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

Read Also Bihar Election Results 2025: The 10 Crucial Seats Exit Polls Predict Could Shape The Final Verdict

The NDA consists of parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)