 'We Will Continue To Strive': Nashik ZP CEO Celebrates First-Place Rank In Panchayat Development Index
The Nashik Zilla Parishad was felicitated in Pune for getting the first rank in the state under the Panchayat Development Index (Panchayat Advancement Index - PAI) at a workshop organised by the Rural Development Department on Tuesday.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
The Nashik Zilla Parishad was felicitated in Pune for getting the first rank in the state under the Panchayat Development Index (Panchayat Advancement Index - PAI) at a workshop organised by the Rural Development Department on Tuesday. 

At this ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar, was felicitated by the State's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore and Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle. 

On this occasion, Additional Chief Executive Officer of Nashik Zilla Parishad, Dr. Arjun Gunde, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Gram Panchayat Department), Dr. Varsha Fado were present.

According to the results announced for the year 2022-23, Nashik Zilla Parishad has topped the state. Also, Nashik Panchayat Samiti secured the first rank in the state, while Chandwad Panchayat Samiti secured the ninth rank. 

At the level of Gram Panchayats, Dari Gram Panchayat in Nashik taluka was honoured for getting fifth place in the state, and Modale Gram Panchayat in Igatpuri taluka was honoured for getting sixth place. 

Nashik district achieved remarkable success at all levels. These local self-government bodies were also honoured on this occasion.

“According to the assessment of the year 2022-23, the Nashik Zilla Parishad received the first-place award in the state in the Panchayat Development Index (PAI) from the hands of the Hon'ble Minister. We will continue to strive in the future to achieve sustainable development goals and achieve all-round development of Gram Panchayats,” said Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Nashik.

