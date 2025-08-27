Swedish Giant Epiroc To Invest Rs 350 Crore In Nashik, Creating Jobs For Locals | Mining Magazine

On Tuesday, the Swedish multinational company Epiroc, President and CEO Helena Hedblom, informed that a project will be set up in the Gonde Dumala area, with an investment of Rs 350 crore will be made in the first phase. She also promised that this project will provide employment to locals.

Nashik is of exceptional importance in India's growing market, and underground and above-ground equipment will be manufactured here, which will complement customers in the mining and construction sectors.

Helena Hedblom explained that the project in Nashik will be inaugurated next year, i.e. 2026. The company has been present in Nashik since 1997, and the new project will provide employment to two hundred people. She said that the company's policy will be to include local people in employment by considering their skills.

The biggest investment in the state is in Nashik..

Epiroc India Chairman Arunkumar Govindarajan, who was present on the occasion, said that this is the first time the company is making such a big investment in Nashik. He said that in the first phase, work related to mining production will be done, and the building will be expanded.