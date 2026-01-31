UP International Film City Project On Yamuna Expressway Set To Boost Entertainment Industry And Employment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, January 31: The International Film City being developed in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway is one of the Uttar Pradesh government’s most ambitious projects. Spread across 1,000 acres, the project has been targeted for completion by June 2028.

Government sees game-changing initiative

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government views this film city as a game-changing initiative that will redefine Uttar Pradesh’s economic and cultural direction.

Once completed, Uttar Pradesh is expected to emerge as a major hub for film production and the entertainment industry. Members of the film fraternity believe that the completion of this project under the Yogi government will bring a significant transformation to the entertainment world.

Project enters construction phase

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has invited tenders to appoint an engineering agency and chartered accountant firms for project monitoring, which is being seen as a clear indication that the project has entered its construction phase.

Integrated film ecosystem planned

The International Film City is being developed as an integrated hub for the media and entertainment sector. State-of-the-art film studios, shooting floors, post-production units and a film university will be established here.

The objective is to ensure that the entire filmmaking process is completed at a single location, reducing dependence on other states.

Connectivity to attract filmmakers

The location of the film city is considered its biggest strength. With direct connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and close proximity to the Noida International Airport, it will be easily accessible for filmmakers from India and abroad.

Improved connectivity is expected to attract major production houses to Uttar Pradesh, making it an ideal destination for shooting films and web series.

Employment opportunities for youth

The Yogi government is also viewing this project as a key driver of employment generation.

The construction and operation of the film city will create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities. Youth from the state will find employment in acting, technical work, camera operations, editing, set design, costume design and related fields. The government’s focus is on ensuring that local talent gets quality opportunities within the state itself.

Boost to tourism sector

The development of the film city is expected to provide fresh momentum to the tourism sector as well.

The government plans to develop hotels, convention centres and entertainment-related facilities around the film city. This will promote film tourism and increase the number of domestic and international visitors. Local businesses, the hospitality industry and the service sector will benefit directly.

Also Watch:

Strengthening cultural identity

The International Film City will also strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity. The state’s folk arts, culture and traditional heritage will gain national and global recognition through films and digital platforms.

This initiative will help establish Uttar Pradesh as a major cultural centre on the national and global stage.