Uttar Pradesh News: 'Investment In UP Is Investment In National Interest, Industry Key Partner In Prosperity,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, January 31: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Investment made in Uttar Pradesh is not merely an investment in one state, but an investment in the national interest. The economic strength and stability towards which Uttar Pradesh is steadily moving would not have been possible without the significant role played by the industry sector.”

Industry key partner in prosperity

The Chief Minister emphasised that industry is the biggest partner in the state’s prosperity, employment generation and in advancing the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and that the government intends to further strengthen this partnership.

Addressing a special meeting held on Saturday with state-level industry associations and leading entrepreneurs, the Chief Minister said, “The government does not view industries merely as investors, but as integral partners in the development process.”

He further assured that every entrepreneur investing in the state would find the government standing firmly with them, ensuring support at the policy, infrastructure and administrative levels.

Call for CSR participation

The Chief Minister called upon industry groups to actively participate in Uttar Pradesh’s development and social transformation through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He said that, based on their interests and expertise, industry groups could contribute under CSR in sectors such as education, healthcare, skill development, women empowerment, environmental protection and local infrastructure.

He added that the government considers the social contribution of industries as a strong foundation for inclusive development in the state.

Focus on MSMEs and women employment

While interacting with representatives of Laghu Udyog Bharati, the Chief Minister invited policy suggestions to promote innovation in the MSME sector. He sought industry cooperation to further strengthen packaging, designing and export promotion. Highlighting the significant role of women in the textile and ready-made garments sector, he said concrete and practical efforts are required to create more opportunities for women in this field.

Assurance on incentives and cost reduction

The Chief Minister assured entrepreneurs of timely disbursement of incentives in line with the state’s industrial policies. He stated that it is the government’s priority to ensure that announced incentives reach industries in a transparent and time-bound manner. He also drew attention to the potential of the toy industry and emphasised the need for developing toy parks in the state.

Emphasising the need to reduce the cost of industrial land, the Chief Minister said that costs related to land, logistics and approvals would be brought down further to make investment more attractive. He made it clear that creating a facilitative environment for MSME units and new entrepreneurs is a top priority of the government.

Directions to strengthen Udyog Bandhu

To make ‘Udyog Bandhu’ meetings more effective, the Chief Minister directed that the presence of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police must be ensured in district-level meetings. He stated that issues and expectations raised by the industry must be resolved in all circumstances before the next meeting.

He further directed that state-level ‘Udyog Bandhu’ meetings should not be confined to Lucknow alone, but should also be organised at other divisional headquarters. At the commissionerate level, ‘Udyog Bandhu’ meetings should be held every two months in the presence of the Divisional Commissioner and ADG/IG, with participation of concerned ministers, the CEO of Invest UP and senior officials associated with infrastructure and industrial development. At the state level, quarterly meetings should be held in the presence of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to ensure swift and satisfactory resolution of entrepreneurs’ issues.

Relief on residential parking taxes

The Chief Minister also instructed the Principal Secretary, Housing, to put in place necessary arrangements to ensure that unnecessary taxes are not levied on land being used for residential parking, so that citizens and industry stakeholders are not burdened with additional costs.

Presentation on development journey

During the important meeting, a special presentation was made to apprise entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh’s transformative development journey over the past nearly nine years. The presentation highlighted that due to policy stability, extensive infrastructure expansion and administrative reforms, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of the country’s leading industrial states.

It was informed that nearly 55 percent of India’s total expressway network lies in Uttar Pradesh, with a total length of approximately 1,225 kilometres. Currently, six expressways are operational in the state, while seven are under construction. A major portion of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors passes through Uttar Pradesh, and their intersection at Dadri positions the state as a national logistics hub.

Connectivity and export growth

The presentation also noted that the state has 16 operational airports, including four international airports, while the international airport at Jewar is rapidly taking shape. These facilities have significantly strengthened connectivity and supply chains for industries.

Highlighting progress in the export sector, it was shared that in 2023–24, Uttar Pradesh’s merchandise exports increased to approximately ₹1.86 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of over 100 percent in the past seven to eight years. Export potential in sectors such as engineering, electronics, textiles, defence and agro-processing has been steadily rising.

Industrial expansion across regions

Sharing figures on industrial expansion, it was stated that the number of registered factories in the state has increased from about 8,980 in 2003 to nearly 27,000 at present. Industrial investment is now expanding rapidly not only in major cities but also across districts in Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and western Uttar Pradesh.

It was also informed that through four Ground Breaking Ceremonies, investment projects worth over ₹15 lakh crore have already been implemented, and preparations are underway to organise ‘GBC@5’ for projects worth approximately ₹6 lakh crore.

Policy reforms and future plans

On policy reforms, it was highlighted that Uttar Pradesh secured first place in the country under Deregulation 1.0. Reforms such as the Building Bye-Laws 2025, auto-scrutiny systems, third-party inspections and amendments to over 40 laws eliminating nearly 200 compliances have provided significant relief to industries.

Through the upcoming ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0’, services of more than 40 departments have been integrated, documentation and procedures have been substantially reduced, and real-time tracking along with digital facilities have been provided.

It was also shared that over the next two years, 185 industrial clusters will be upgraded with improved basic infrastructure at an investment of approximately ₹5,000 crore. Additionally, ₹400 crore has been allocated for roads in industrial areas.

Also Watch:

Read Also UP International Film City Project On Yamuna Expressway Set To Boost Entertainment Industry And...

Industry participation

The meeting witnessed wide participation from representatives of major industry and trade organisations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (UP), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UP), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Indian Industries Association, ASSOCHAM Uttar Pradesh, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NASSCOM and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India.

Representatives shared their views and suggestions on the state’s industrial policies, investment climate and development initiatives.