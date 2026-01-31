Uttar Pradesh News: Industry Bodies Flag Land, MSME And Export Reforms As Key Priorities During CM Yogi Adityanath’s Meeting In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File image

Lucknow, January 31: During a special meeting with industry organisations and entrepreneurs, held in the presence of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister invited suggestions from the industry regarding Budget 2026–27 and urged entrepreneurs and industry organisations to give practical suggestions to make ‘Ease of Doing Business’ more effective.

Defence Corridor and land allotment demands

CII Vice Chairman Abhishek Saraf highlighted the need for land allotment to accelerate industrial activities in the Lucknow node of the Defence Corridor and expressed expectations for a quick decision in this direction.

FICCI Chairman Manoj Gupta demanded making industrial land freehold, stating that this would increase both investors’ confidence and long-term investment.

Industry welcomes legal reforms

A representative of India Pesticides Limited expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the de-criminalisation of various laws and described it as a major and positive reform for industries.

ASSOCHAM Co-Chairman Hassan Yaqub suggested implementing a system like ‘One Company–One Register–One Letter’, which would simplify the compliance process.

He said, “On the lines of Uttar Pradesh’s ‘One District One Product’, a similar programme has also been started in the Philippines, which reflects the global acceptance of the state’s policy.”

Information was also shared about planned efforts being made by ASSOCHAM Uttar Pradesh for the placement of youth.

Focus on skills, MSMEs and exports

Discussions were also held during the meeting on issues related to industrial skills and financial markets. Representatives emphasised the need to further develop ITI institutions, encourage research and innovation, and strengthen equity markets, describing these as essential for building a strong industrial economy of the future.

Industry organisations also demanded the introduction of an OTS scheme in pollution control-related cases. It was further suggested that regular dialogue be facilitated between Uttar Pradesh’s MSME units and various export councils of the country to significantly boost exports.

IT, real estate and inclusive growth priorities

NASSCOM Lucknow Chapter Chairman Ramesh Jaidi highlighted the need for plug-and-play facilities for small IT companies, stating that this would help startups and emerging technology companies grow rapidly.

CRED AI UP President Shobhit Mohan Das emphasised the need to organise ‘Awas Bandhu’ meetings at regular intervals, on the lines of Udyog Bandhu, for resolving issues in the real estate sector.

While interacting with the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry State President Manish Verma, the Chief Minister said that concrete and planned efforts should be made to prepare at least 10 young entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in each district, so that inclusive industrial development can gain momentum.