Uttar Pradesh Crime: Retired Air Force Officer Shot By Unidentified Assailants At Restaurant In Lucknow; Condition Stable

Lucknow: A retired Air Force officer was allegedly shot by unidentified assailants at his restaurant in Lucknow, an Uttar Pradesh police official said on Saturday, adding that the injured man was hospitalised and his condition is said to be stable.

The victim, who has been identified as Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, sustained gunshot injury in the attack, which took place on January 30 at 10: 30 pm when Kumar was walking towards his car.

DCP South Nipun Agarwal said a First Information Report has been filed based on a complaint from the victim's wife. He added that an investigation is underway.

"On January 30th, at approximately 10:30 PM, the Sushant Golf City police station received information that Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, currently running a cloud kitchen in the Anshal Chowki area of Sushant Golf City, had sustained a gunshot injury while getting into his car. The police immediately arrived at the scene and took him to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently stable. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by his wife, and further legal action is being taken..."

More details are awaited.

