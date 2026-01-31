 Uttar Pradesh Crime: 2 Men Stabbed To Death Over Food Delay In Ghaziabad Eatery Clash
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Crime: 2 Men Stabbed To Death Over Food Delay In Ghaziabad Eatery Clash

Uttar Pradesh Crime: 2 Men Stabbed To Death Over Food Delay In Ghaziabad Eatery Clash

Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a violent dispute over a food delay at a Ghaziabad eatery. The clash involved two groups allegedly intoxicated, escalating into a fight with sharp weapons. Police detained four suspects and are investigating. The deceased, Shreepal and Satyam, were residents of Bahraich district.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Crime: 2 Men Stabbed To Death Over Food Delay In Ghaziabad Eatery Clash | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ghaziabad (UP): Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Ghaziabad. Four suspects have been detained for questioning, they said.

According to police, two groups of customers, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered into a heated argument over the delay late Friday night. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons.

Locals present at the eatery informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured youths to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

Shreepal (25) and Satyam (26), natives of Bahraich district, who lived in a rented house in Nehru Vihar Colony of Khoda, died in the incident, DCP Nimish Patil said. The third person could not be identified due to the severity of injuries and his inebriated condition, he added.

During the investigation, police identified several people involved in the attack. "All the accused involved in the killing will be nabbed soon," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

